How To Decode The Price Tags At Aldi For A Money-Saving Grocery Trip

If you have an Aldi or two in your area, you know that you can't beat its unique combination of low prices, pared-down but ample selection, and delightful middle aisle teeming with things you don't need (but suddenly can't live without). Shopping there can be confusing at first, though, especially if you're unaware of the price tag color codes.

Aldi's price tags, which are usually place in the shelf liner below the item to which they correspond, come in five colors: green, yellow, white, red, and blue. And each color, as well as the text color, means something different. While all the price tags offer everyday savings, especially compared to other grocery stores, some of them indicate special prices that can save you major bucks on your grocery bill.

Green, yellow, and white Aldi tags (with black text) are indicative of "core" items that the store always carries, things like chips, butter, milk, and bronze-cut pasta. Red writing on either yellow or white tags, as well as white writing on red tags, means you're getting an exceptional buy: Red Hot Savings, clearance, Aldi Finds, Aldi Savers, or sale items.

