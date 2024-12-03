Kraft Food Recalls That Affected Millions

It's more than a century old, and throughout its entire history, Kraft has been one of the biggest suppliers of packaged foods, cheese, dairy products, processed meats, and pantry staples. There's so much more to Kraft than macaroni and cheese, however. At various times over the last 100 years, the company that started out as a horse-drawn cheese wagon in Chicago has controlled the production of sale of Philadelphia cream cheese, Tombstone pizza, Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, Oscar Mayer hot dogs and luncheon meat, Post cereals, Jell-O (whatever that is), Kool-Aid, Entenmann's pastries, and Cadbury chocolate.

In other words, Kraft has always made a lot of food for a lot of people and has tremendous power and pull in the supermarket economy. Due to food safety issues, food-borne illness outbreaks, and other problems that make products dangerous or impossible to sell or consume, Kraft has overseen numerous product recalls of its own items and those of its subsidiaries. Here are the most significant recalls in Kraft (or as its now known, Kraft Heinz) history.