The Best And Worst Gluten-Free Cereals On Grocery Store Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be real — finding a gluten-free cereal that actually tastes good can be hard. Although breakfast cereal sales are overall in decline, I've remained a cold cereal buff, and after discovering that my body was sensitive to wheat, I cannot tell you how often I found myself repulsed by certain gluten-free cereal options. Having tasted plenty of weird textures and "off" flavors in gluten-free breakfast cereals, I longed to find options that not only would benefit my body but would taste amazing as well.

As such, I'm happy to present you with the best and worst gluten-free cereals I've found (so far) on grocery store shelves. I've taste-tested all of the following cereals — from the all-natural brands that cost a pretty penny to the old-school picks laden with sugar that you probably remember from way back.

Each cereal tested has the words "gluten-free" printed on the packaging. However, make sure to do your own research before purchasing any of the brands mentioned here to be certain that they are suitable for your diet, especially if you have severe symptoms associated with the consumption of gluten. With that said, join me as I embark upon a much-needed quest to uncover the best and worst gluten-free cereals on the market.