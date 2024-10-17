The Best Peanut Butter We Tried Is An Unbeatable Classic

In a very real way, rating peanut butter is like rating nostalgia. It's very difficult, if not impossible, to keep your memories out of the way when you're doing a peanut butter taste test, because whatever brand your family bought when you were a kid becomes the definitive peanut butter for you. If you grew up eating Jif, for instance, then it's all too easy to grade every peanut butter you try on a scale from Jif to Not Jif, leaving no room for other brands trying different things to surprise you.

So when The Takeout does a taste test and declares that Skippy is the king of peanut butter, a bit of skepticism is warranted. Like, okay, sure. What other scorching hot takes do we have? Are we going to say that the best movie of all time is "Citizen Kane," or that the best Led Zeppelin song is "Stairway to Heaven?" Well, no, because the correct answers are "Jeanne Dielman" and "Over the Hills and Far Away", respectively. But we mean what we say about Skippy.