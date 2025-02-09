6 Protein Bar Brands You Should Buy And 5 You Should Avoid

There's a hint about what it's like to eat a MET-Rx protein bar in its name. That "Rx" makes one think about prescription medicine, and that implies an arduous experience, one that will be unpleasant on the surface but that you know, on some level, is good for you. And yes, MET-Rx bars of all kinds are a healthy choice, at least in terms of protein. Just one bar packs between 30 and 32 grams of protein, more than twice the industry average.

That protein doesn't come for free, however. Met-RX bars not only contain twice as much protein as most any other bar, but they cost about double, too, with a per-unit price approaching $4. It costs a lot to include all that protein, and apparently a lot to unsuccessfully mask the pungent and awful taste of all those dry, soy bits. Each bar is caked in what is supposed to be chocolate. But it just tastes like chocolate-flavored chalk. That adds to the high calorie count: around 400 calories per serving. At least the calorie level indicates that a bar is a meal replacement, not a snack or a supplement. But good luck to whoever tries to eat one of these, with varieties that don't resemble in the slightest their inspiration, be it churros, cake, or cookies.