2-Ingredient Frozen Fruit Sorbet Is The Easiest Dessert You'll Ever Make
The next time you spot a carton or pint of sorbet at the grocery store with a hefty price tag, remember that you can easily make double the amount at a fraction of the cost. All you need is frozen fruit, a bit of sweetener, and a blender — sorbets are one of the few frozen desserts that don't require an ice cream maker.
Sorbet is known for being the distant non-dairy cousin to ice cream and sherbet, so this simple treat is all about letting the fruit's flavors shine — with the help of a little sweetener. Frozen berries, mango, peaches, or pineapple (just to name a few) blend-up perfectly for a creamy, scoopable texture. Although blending some varieties of frozen fruit alone may be sweet enough, added sweeteners like sugar, honey, simple syrup, maple syrup, or agave nectar not only provide a boost of flavor but are actually key to supporting the overall structure of sorbet and determining how well it freezes. Many sorbet recipes use around a cup of sweetener for every 4 cups of frozen fruit.
The two ingredients are then blended thoroughly, and can be enjoyed immediately or frozen for a firmer texture. If you desire a touch of extra creaminess, just add a few tablespoons of full-fat milk or cream such as canned coconut milk or coconut cream, or sweetened condensed milk. And if you want to get really creative, flavored dairy or non-dairy coffee creamers would also be a great addition.
Simple sorbet ingredients can create big flavors
Tasty two-ingredient sorbet flavor combinations to try include frozen blueberries with maple syrup, frozen mango chunks with full-fat canned coconut milk, frozen lemon juice cubes with simple syrup, or frozen peaches with vanilla coffee creamer. For an extra boost of flavor, you can experiment with adding different extracts, zests, herbs, spices, or a few splashes of citrus juice to the frozen fruit, such as vanilla extract, almond extract, lemon zest, lime zest, fresh basil, fresh mint, ground cinnamon, or ground ginger.
This simple dessert can also be a fun, tasty, and nutritious way to get kids (or adults) to enjoy fruit, especially if the sorbet is poured into popsicle molds for a handheld treat. Another unique way sorbet could be served is to create a makeshift piping bag and transfer the blended mixture into it. Then you can easily pipe layered swirls that resemble soft serve.
Or maybe you're like me and love a good variety of toppings or mix-ins included in your frozen treats. You could add chocolate chips, toasted nuts or coconut flakes, granola, cookie pieces, sprinkles, or even frozen fruit kept whole. Any way you blend it, serve it, or top it, sorbet in all its simplicity is an all-around winning dessert.