2-Ingredient Frozen Fruit Sorbet Is The Easiest Dessert You'll Ever Make

The next time you spot a carton or pint of sorbet at the grocery store with a hefty price tag, remember that you can easily make double the amount at a fraction of the cost. All you need is frozen fruit, a bit of sweetener, and a blender — sorbets are one of the few frozen desserts that don't require an ice cream maker.

Sorbet is known for being the distant non-dairy cousin to ice cream and sherbet, so this simple treat is all about letting the fruit's flavors shine — with the help of a little sweetener. Frozen berries, mango, peaches, or pineapple (just to name a few) blend-up perfectly for a creamy, scoopable texture. Although blending some varieties of frozen fruit alone may be sweet enough, added sweeteners like sugar, honey, simple syrup, maple syrup, or agave nectar not only provide a boost of flavor but are actually key to supporting the overall structure of sorbet and determining how well it freezes. Many sorbet recipes use around a cup of sweetener for every 4 cups of frozen fruit.

The two ingredients are then blended thoroughly, and can be enjoyed immediately or frozen for a firmer texture. If you desire a touch of extra creaminess, just add a few tablespoons of full-fat milk or cream such as canned coconut milk or coconut cream, or sweetened condensed milk. And if you want to get really creative, flavored dairy or non-dairy coffee creamers would also be a great addition.