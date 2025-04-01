Can You Swap Coconut Milk For Coconut Cream (And Vice Versa)?
At first glance, coconut cream and coconut milk might seem awfully similar (and they are in some ways!), but unfortunately they are not interchangeable in recipes. Though they are made through the same process of combining coconut flesh with water, it all comes down to just how much water is involved. As you might surmise based off its name alone, coconut cream is the richer of the two; coconut cream is made using less water than coconut milk, leading to a higher fat content. While different — and not directly interchangeable — both coconut milk and cream can work well if you're looking for a vegan or dairy-free swap in recipes that require ingredients like cream.
Coconut milk is often used in things like Thai curries and various Indian dishes. You can also sometimes use it as a milk alternative in recipes; I used it as the creamy component of a vegan chilled raw corn soup during my restaurant days. You'll want to note that when it comes to cooking, the stuff in a can is what you want — the coconut milk you find in a carton in the refrigerated section is better used as a dairy alternative for things like coffee, cereal, or smoothies.
Coconut cream is great if you want to bolster something with a velvety texture, since it has more fat in it — but keep in mind that it has more of a coconut flavor as well. Coconut cream is also good in desserts as a dairy substitute, and you can even whip it up into a dairy-free whipped cream.
You can actually get coconut cream out of a can of coconut milk
If you only need a little bit of coconut cream and you only have a can of full-fat coconut milk, there's a little trick you can do to create some. Simply put your can of coconut milk in the fridge and let it sit until it's cold. When you open the cold can, you'll find that a portion of fat has risen to the top and solidified. Scoop that part out, and voilà, you've got some coconut cream to use. The rest you'll have a little while to use, as coconut milk can last up to 10 days after opening.
Now, when you're out shopping, be sure not to confuse coconut cream for a product called cream of coconut. Cream of coconut is a syrupy coconut product that's most famously used in tropical drinks like the piña colada or the comforting Puerto Rican holiday tradition, coquito. Once you taste it, you'll realize that it's an entirely different type of ingredient altogether. You'll often find it in the liquor department near mixers and garnishes like maraschino cherries.
With canned coconut products, it all comes down to the details. When your recipe calls for coconut milk or coconut cream (or cream of coconut), make sure you're grabbing the right item, otherwise you might find yourself right back at the store.