Can You Swap Coconut Milk For Coconut Cream (And Vice Versa)?

At first glance, coconut cream and coconut milk might seem awfully similar (and they are in some ways!), but unfortunately they are not interchangeable in recipes. Though they are made through the same process of combining coconut flesh with water, it all comes down to just how much water is involved. As you might surmise based off its name alone, coconut cream is the richer of the two; coconut cream is made using less water than coconut milk, leading to a higher fat content. While different — and not directly interchangeable — both coconut milk and cream can work well if you're looking for a vegan or dairy-free swap in recipes that require ingredients like cream.

Coconut milk is often used in things like Thai curries and various Indian dishes. You can also sometimes use it as a milk alternative in recipes; I used it as the creamy component of a vegan chilled raw corn soup during my restaurant days. You'll want to note that when it comes to cooking, the stuff in a can is what you want — the coconut milk you find in a carton in the refrigerated section is better used as a dairy alternative for things like coffee, cereal, or smoothies.

Coconut cream is great if you want to bolster something with a velvety texture, since it has more fat in it — but keep in mind that it has more of a coconut flavor as well. Coconut cream is also good in desserts as a dairy substitute, and you can even whip it up into a dairy-free whipped cream.