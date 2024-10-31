Here's How Long Coconut Milk Is Good For After Opening

Coconut milk is incredibly versatile, as delicious in Thai-inspired soups, as it is in rice and curries, or even moist and fluffy cakes. It's also fast-becoming one of the most popular plant-based cow's milk alternatives, offered at Starbucks since 2015 (try a coconut milk latte) and Dunkin' as of 2021. It comes in both shelf-stable cans and refrigerated cartons, and once you open either you have a finite amount of time before it can start to go bad.

Coconut milk, once opened, is good for up to 10 days, as long as it stays refrigerated and isn't left out for more than two hours at a time; this is true for both canned and carton milk. For cartons, you can simply replace the cap tightly and securely after using it and place it in the fridge. Canned coconut milk, however, should be covered. You can keep it in its can and place a square of plastic wrap over it, secured with a rubber band, but an even better way to store it is to move it to a mason jar or other airtight glass container with a tight-fitting screw-on lid.