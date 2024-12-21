If You're Not Using Full-Fat Canned Coconut Milk, You're Missing Out

When shopping for canned coconut milk, it's best to choose the unsweetened full-fat version for savory recipes since it contains less sugar while still offering its natural coconut-y sweetness. (Use the sweetened version for desserts.) Full disclosure, full-fat coconut milk does contain high levels of saturated fats which may not be ideal for someone looking to regulate their calorie intake. That said, you can simply be mindful and moderate with how much coconut milk you consume.

On the bright side, canned coconut milk still has a variety of nutrients and health benefits. The fat in coconut milk is largely composed of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a type of fat that's metabolized differently than long-chain fatty acids found in many other foods. The MCTs present in coconut milk can help facilitate weight loss, improve cognitive function, and promote heart health and immunity. Coconut milk is also packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron.

And if you want to avoid the consumption of additives (or canned coconut milk simply isn't your thing), then we have good news for you. You can easily make homemade coconut milk, and no, you won't need to crack open a coconut and shave it yourself to do so. If that's your style, though, go for it. For a simpler recipe, you'll only need two ingredients: unsweetened coconut shavings and hot water. All you have to do is blend the mixture a few times to achieve the smoothest texture, strain it, store in a secure container, and voila, you have yourself some fresh coconut milk.