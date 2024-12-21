If You're Not Using Full-Fat Canned Coconut Milk, You're Missing Out
When it comes to coconuts, the options in the grocery aisles of your local market can seem endless, from coconut water and coconut cream (which is significantly different from cream of coconut, despite their near-identical names) to the abundant selection of coconut milks. There's a difference between the cartons of coconut milk you buy as dairy alternatives (which are best used in vegan milkshakes, lattes, and baked goods) and canned coconut milk (which serves as an ideal, non-dairy base for creamy meals like Thai curries, soups, and other sauces). But you won't want to use just any can you find: Full-fat canned coconut milk prevails over any other option.
You've likely felt confused and overwhelmed when browsing the various options of canned coconut milk at the grocery store. You'll see cans marked as full-fat, reduced-fat, or lite and instinctively assume that the less fat involved, the better. But this is a common misconception, as the complete fattiness of the coconut meat is exactly what you'll want to use in creamy recipes! Before we get into why you should absolutely stick with unsweetened full-fat coconut milk, let's delve into what canned coconut milk consists of.
What is in canned coconut milk?
While coconut milk cartons are usually watered down and contain stabilizers to replicate the smoothness of dairy milk, full-fat canned coconut milk is a pureed blend of shredded brown coconut meat and water designed to provide a thick, creamy, and fluid consistency. When opening the can, you'll notice a layer of solid coconut cream sitting at the top which contains the fat and protein of the coconut. You'll want to shake or stir the content of the can to blend the layers evenly.
The reduced- and lite-fat versions of canned coconut milk are made the same way, but they're more watered down to reduce the fat content. Although these canned options may contain less fat, that doesn't make them a healthier choice, as they are cut with more additives and stabilizers than the full-fat version. Additionally, their liquid consistency doesn't offer nearly as much richness to your dishes as the full-fat can will.
Why full-fat is the way to go
When shopping for canned coconut milk, it's best to choose the unsweetened full-fat version for savory recipes since it contains less sugar while still offering its natural coconut-y sweetness. (Use the sweetened version for desserts.) Full disclosure, full-fat coconut milk does contain high levels of saturated fats which may not be ideal for someone looking to regulate their calorie intake. That said, you can simply be mindful and moderate with how much coconut milk you consume.
On the bright side, canned coconut milk still has a variety of nutrients and health benefits. The fat in coconut milk is largely composed of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a type of fat that's metabolized differently than long-chain fatty acids found in many other foods. The MCTs present in coconut milk can help facilitate weight loss, improve cognitive function, and promote heart health and immunity. Coconut milk is also packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron.
And if you want to avoid the consumption of additives (or canned coconut milk simply isn't your thing), then we have good news for you. You can easily make homemade coconut milk, and no, you won't need to crack open a coconut and shave it yourself to do so. If that's your style, though, go for it. For a simpler recipe, you'll only need two ingredients: unsweetened coconut shavings and hot water. All you have to do is blend the mixture a few times to achieve the smoothest texture, strain it, store in a secure container, and voila, you have yourself some fresh coconut milk.