How To Open A Coconut Without Hurting Yourself

Articles about food preparation techniques often open on a note of reassurance: "Sure, doing (insert technique here) might look like a challenge. But it's easier than you think!" The same is true of opening a coconut. That hard, hairy shell may seem imposing, but with the right tools and technique, you'll be handsomely rewarded for whatever effort you put in. That hard shell hides a multitude of riches: Not just refreshing, nutritious water, but rich flesh that can be eaten on its own or turned into coconut milk and coconut cream — just look to Thai cuisine to see the many, many sweet and savory uses for fresh coconut.

Still, most food prep techniques don't require the use of a screwdriver and a mallet, but this one does. Consider it a fun DIY project. There are actually no sharp knives involved here, only the correct implements and a little gentle pressure. This is for mature coconuts, by the way — the brown, hairy ones. With younger coconuts, which are often white-ish and sold wrapped in plastic, just a kitchen knife will do. Young coconuts are abundant in water, whereas older coconuts are a better source of coconut meat.

With mature coconuts, you'll first use that screwdriver to penetrate one of the "eyes," draining whatever water is stored within. Then, you'll use your tools to carefully crack the fruit open and scrape out the meat. Here's how.