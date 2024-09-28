Bar Pros Give Us All The Ways To Use Coconut Water In Cocktails

Coconut water is a nutrient-rich, tasty way to drink something more flavorful than regular water but still on the healthier side. It is 94% water with very little fat, and can be the source of potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Coconut water has it all — so why not make it more fun? Using coconut water in your cocktails is the exact way to do that.

Many bartenders are very particular about the type of water they use in the cocktails they make. With many different ways to use water in a drink — like hard versus soft water, or the quality of the ice – bartenders are always trying to perfect their methods. Using coconut water both to enhance the flavor and provide dilution to a cocktail may be the trick you need to make your cocktails bar worthy.

We spoke to Channing Centeno, a Filipino bartender and sommelier for Vita Coco. Centeno gave us his insight to how coconut water can be best used in cocktails, as did various other cocktail and coconut water experts, including Bridget Albert, a mixologist at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits; Jacoby Morciglio, bar manager at Adrift Tiki Bar; and Lindsey Neumayer, owner of the food blog A Recipe For Fun.