You might think that the quickest pancakes can only come from a box, but this is actually one of the simplest meals to throw together from scratch. There's a reason why pancakes are often one of the first things people learn to cook; Just about anyone can make them.

All you need for quick morning pancakes are self-rising flour, milk, and eggs. Yes, you might need a few other ingredients, like butter for the pan, a dash of salt for flavor, and toppings like berries and maple syrup. It is important that you use self-rising flour, which already includes leavening agents.

For every cup of flour, add one cup of milk and 2 eggs. Using the proper mixing technique for fluffy pancakes, stir your batter until smooth. A few small lumps won't be a deal breaker; Lumps are better than chewy, overmixed pancakes. Then, heat up your skillet and cook your pancakes until you see bubbles start to form (The secret to perfectly even browning on pancakes is you don't need much — or any — fat in your pan, if it's nonstick). This is also a great time to add extras like chocolate chips. Flip your pancakes and cook until they're golden brown on the second side, and you'll be serving up breakfast, lickety-split.