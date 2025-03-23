You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Whip Up Morning Pancakes
Plenty of breakfast options can come together in moments without even turning on the stove. Pouring cereal and milk in a bowl, warming instant oatmeal in the microwave, toasting a bagel, or just grabbing a piece of fruit while you rush out the door can give you a bit of sustenance to get your day started. But one of the easiest, most satisfying breakfasts you can whip up in minutes is pancakes.
Sometimes it's worth putting a little extra effort into yourself; You deserve a hot breakfast just like everyone else does. Thankfully, with a stack of hotcakes that come together in a jiffy, you can still squeeze in the time to sit down and enjoy your breakfast even on your busiest mornings. Plus, you don't even need a boxed pancake mix. With 3 simple ingredients — self-rising flour, eggs, and milk — you can easily throw together super fluffy pancakes that are on par with your favorite breakfast spot.
Three ingredients for morning pancakes
You might think that the quickest pancakes can only come from a box, but this is actually one of the simplest meals to throw together from scratch. There's a reason why pancakes are often one of the first things people learn to cook; Just about anyone can make them.
All you need for quick morning pancakes are self-rising flour, milk, and eggs. Yes, you might need a few other ingredients, like butter for the pan, a dash of salt for flavor, and toppings like berries and maple syrup. It is important that you use self-rising flour, which already includes leavening agents.
For every cup of flour, add one cup of milk and 2 eggs. Using the proper mixing technique for fluffy pancakes, stir your batter until smooth. A few small lumps won't be a deal breaker; Lumps are better than chewy, overmixed pancakes. Then, heat up your skillet and cook your pancakes until you see bubbles start to form (The secret to perfectly even browning on pancakes is you don't need much — or any — fat in your pan, if it's nonstick). This is also a great time to add extras like chocolate chips. Flip your pancakes and cook until they're golden brown on the second side, and you'll be serving up breakfast, lickety-split.