The Mixing Techniques You Need For The Fluffiest Pancakes

When it comes to the perfect pancake, light and fluffy is the goal. While dark and crunchy is preferable in some breakfast items, like a side of crispy bacon, no one wants to see blackened pancakes hit their dish. Not even a bottle of barrel-aged maple syrup can disguise the taste of a ruined pancake, whether from burning it on the pan or using an expired box of pancake mix. Achieving that cloud-like texture that's become synonymous with weekend brunch requires more than just following a recipe. According to Kyle Mendenhall, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery, three key steps can make all the difference: sifting the dry ingredients, separating the wet and dry ingredients, and knowing how to mix the batter just right.

"We recommend sifting your dry ingredients together first before adding in your wet ingredients. This ensures that everything is fully mixed and incorporated into the batter to create perfectly fluffy pancakes," Mendenhall said. "When mixing your pancake batter, be careful not to overmix as this leads to less rise. You want to keep some lumps in your pancake batter – no big chunks of dry flour, but not perfectly smooth either."

These tips might sound basic, but you'd be surprised by the difference they can make. Small details like sifting the mixture and adding ingredients in the correct order can have a major impact on the final product. Whether you're making breakfast for yourself or feeding a small army, mastering these techniques will take your breakfast game to the next level.