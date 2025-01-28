The Secret To Achieving Perfectly Even Browning On Pancakes

Before you pour that batter into your pan or onto your griddle, you can help your pancakes achieve that perfectly golden crust and a beautifully fluffy rise in a few different ways. First, be mindful of overmixing the batter. Once all the ingredients are just combined, let the batter rest for upwards of 10 minutes. If you were planning on eating pancakes for lunch or dinner, you can actually let the raw mixture sit all day in the refrigerator. Resting your pancake batter makes a difference, because it allows the flour to evenly hydrate and the bubbles created from the leavening to distribute throughout. Without pockets of differently sized bubbles, the pancakes will brown more uniformly.

Some people also think that in order to get even browning on their pancakes, they have to crank the heat. This is not actually the case, and if you do this, you could end up with the exact opposite — unattractive, or worse, burnt pancakes. Instead, take a page from barbecue, and cook them low and slow. That's on low-ish heat (no higher than medium). Using a flat electric griddle is also very helpful for even cooking. And don't go flipping your pancakes too early either. As ever, the best way to tell when your pancakes are golden and ready to be turned is to check the edges for popping bubbles.