Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Morning Oatmeal

Oatmeal is known to be a humble breakfast, but it by no means it has to be boring. With a bit of creativity, oatmeal has the potential to be rich, luxurious, and even decadent. Consider oatmeal a blank canvas — and a few thoughtful upgrades can transform a traditionally bland dish into a standout breakfast layered with flavor.

Oatmeal's reputation has come a long way from the ubiquitous small, sugar laden instant packets, which can disintegrate at first contact with hot water. While standard oatmeal flavors from apple cinnamon to maple brown sugar are delicious, there are so many more possibilities. The secret to a highly customizable, stellar bowl of oatmeal involves toasted oats, a pinch of salt, a creamy component, and finished with innovative toppings. Think miso, chocolate, and even savory granola.

The very best oatmeal is cooked with intention and can be something you wake up looking forward to in the morning. Or even worthy of a special occasion. So, turn the page on instant, gluey, and forgettable oatmeal and try these proven methods to upgrade your morning oats.