How To Enhance Your Oatmeal With A Simple Extra Step

Oatmeal is the culinary equivalent of a blank canvas. It's reliable, comforting, and pairs well with just about anything. But if you've been settling for the same old bowl, it's time to shake things up. The secret to leveling up your breakfast? Toasting your oats. This one simple step can take your oatmeal from bland to bold in no time.

It's a game-changer that infuses your breakfast bowl with a rich depth that tastes like you put in way more effort than you actually did. And the best part? You don't need fancy tools or an endless amount of prep time — a stovetop, a pan, and a few extra minutes will transform your oatmeal routine.

Start by heating a skillet or small pot over medium heat. Add your oats — whether they're rolled or steel-cut — and stir frequently. It is totally fine to toast them dry, but you can also start with melted butter for a richer take. You'll notice the oats turning a light golden brown as they release a warm, nutty aroma. That's your signal to add in water, milk, or your liquid of choice and proceed how you normally would.