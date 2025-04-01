Here's How Long Your Blueberries Will Really Last In The Fridge

Storing blueberries in a breathable container will stop any moisture from being trapped. (Trapped moisture is one of the reasons why blueberries go moldy). However, using a breathable container comes with a caveat. If you're constantly getting something from the fridge, moisture-laden air is being let in. This type of container does not protect against moisture-rich air, meaning your berries will spoil quickly. So, for those of us who open the fridge super frequently, an airtight container that's lined with a paper towel is a better option. Washing away any pesticides and bacteria is also important, so soaking and rinsing the berries in a solution of vinegar and water before you store them is a good idea. You can do this immediately after buying them, but make sure to dry them really, really well before you refrigerate them.

When you're purchasing your blueberries, make sure you pick a pack that looks fresh with no mushy or moldy berries. Of course, it's hard to know without opening and checking the box. This is why you should always do a quick sort through of the berries when you get home from the store. Any moldy or dodgy looking berries should be removed, so that the rest can stay healthy. Keep your blueberries in the middle part of the fridge, where the temperature isn't too cold and out of the crisper drawer as this area can get humid. Follow all these steps and the next time you're wanting to bake blueberry babka or muffins, your berries will be fresh as a daisy.