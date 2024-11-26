The US State That Grows The Most Blueberries Is On The West Coast
If you associate blueberries with any state in particular, it would probably be Maine. After all, the classic picture book "Blueberries for Sal" is set in the Pine Tree State, and while a sweet, crumbly blueberry muffin isn't quite as iconic a symbol of Maine as, say, a lobster roll (even if Maine's legislature is in denial about it), the association between the state and the fruit is well-established. But not only is Maine not America's top blueberry producer, it doesn't even crack the top ten. The true king of the blueberries is the state of Washington.
The cultivation of blueberries in Washington is actually a relatively recent development. Planters in the state first started pursuing the crop in earnest about fifty years ago, but the industry grew very quickly in the years since. Today, Washington produces about 96 million pounds of blueberries per year, just ahead of Georgia, which produces the second-most blueberries in the nation with 92 million pounds.
What's the ideal environment for blueberry cultivation?
Why do blueberries grow in Washington – or for that matter, in states with a similar climate, like Oregon or, on the other side of the country, Maine? Well, blueberries are indigenous to North America because they're well-suited to the kind of environments that are common there: they favor humid climates with brisk winters and summers that aren't too hot. That makes the rainy Pacific Northwest (including Washington and fellow contender for the blueberry crown Oregon) perfectly suited for growing the fruit.
In general, Washington is a hot spot for American agriculture. It's among the country's leading producers of fruits like red raspberries, apples, cherries, and grapes, not to mention vegetables like peas and asparagus. This is due in part to its ample acreage (some fifteen million acres of farmland), as well as its diverse geography and its numerous sources of irrigation. You have Washington to thank for a lot of your produce, so if you've ever enjoyed some nice blueberry waffles or a refreshing glass of blueberry switchel, you may have a special place in your heart for the Evergreen State.