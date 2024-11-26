The US State That Grows The Most Blueberries Is On The West Coast

If you associate blueberries with any state in particular, it would probably be Maine. After all, the classic picture book "Blueberries for Sal" is set in the Pine Tree State, and while a sweet, crumbly blueberry muffin isn't quite as iconic a symbol of Maine as, say, a lobster roll (even if Maine's legislature is in denial about it), the association between the state and the fruit is well-established. But not only is Maine not America's top blueberry producer, it doesn't even crack the top ten. The true king of the blueberries is the state of Washington.

The cultivation of blueberries in Washington is actually a relatively recent development. Planters in the state first started pursuing the crop in earnest about fifty years ago, but the industry grew very quickly in the years since. Today, Washington produces about 96 million pounds of blueberries per year, just ahead of Georgia, which produces the second-most blueberries in the nation with 92 million pounds.