How Blueberries Can Affect The Color Of Your Bakes

If you want a baked good that maintains the color of blueberries as we see them, like with this blueberry babka, it's best to avoid adding both baking soda and an acid (like lemon juice or vinegar) to a recipe and instead opt for just baking powder and a water-based liquid. This combination allows the pH level of the blueberry recipe to remain neutral, therefore not causing any affect on the blueberry color. Combining both baking soda and an acid will cause the blueberry batter or dough to turn pink or sometimes red or purple, depending. And finally, having just baking soda within the batter or dough of a blueberry baked good will raise the pH, causing it to become alkaline, thus yielding a vibrant blue-green color.

Experimenting with these different reactions in baked goods on purpose may even be advantageous actually. Perhaps you're interested in creating a baked good that's a vibrant blue-green or pink color but without the use of artificial food coloring, then creating these differing pH environments within your blueberry recipes could be a good alternative.

Additionally, if blueberries aren't your thing, keep in mind these types of pH level reactions can occur with any plant food containing anthocyanin, such as the ones previously mentioned above. Science class is now over and we can all go find that blueberry muffin we've been thinking about this whole time!