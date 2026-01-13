Costco's New Bakery Cookies Were Made For Peanut Butter Lovers

Costco's bakery is always releasing new products to keep the lineup fresh, and we're totally there for it. Our favorite finds from last year have included delicious almond croissants, brown butter sugar cookies, and an amazing crème brȗlée bar cake, all of which featured among the best new Costco items for 2025. The latest addition to Costco's bakery department is something sure to appeal to peanut butter fans — a peanut butter monster cookie (or rather, a tray of 24 monster cookies) priced at $12.

What is a monster cookie, anyway? Is it just a super-sized cookie? No, it's an actual recipe that mashes up oatmeal, peanut butter, chocolate chips, and M&Ms into cookie form. Costco's version seems to be a pretty typical one, although the bakery also threw in peanut butter chips for good measure. The cookies are about the standard size for Costco's bakery, although they are quite thick, as monster cookies are intended to be.