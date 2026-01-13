Costco's New Bakery Cookies Were Made For Peanut Butter Lovers
Costco's bakery is always releasing new products to keep the lineup fresh, and we're totally there for it. Our favorite finds from last year have included delicious almond croissants, brown butter sugar cookies, and an amazing crème brȗlée bar cake, all of which featured among the best new Costco items for 2025. The latest addition to Costco's bakery department is something sure to appeal to peanut butter fans — a peanut butter monster cookie (or rather, a tray of 24 monster cookies) priced at $12.
What is a monster cookie, anyway? Is it just a super-sized cookie? No, it's an actual recipe that mashes up oatmeal, peanut butter, chocolate chips, and M&Ms into cookie form. Costco's version seems to be a pretty typical one, although the bakery also threw in peanut butter chips for good measure. The cookies are about the standard size for Costco's bakery, although they are quite thick, as monster cookies are intended to be.
Costco's other peanut butter desserts
Will these peanut butter monster cookies become a new Costco classic? It remains to be seen. Not only are they new, but reviews have been somewhat mixed. Only a few commenters on an Instagram post by costcohotfinds seem to have tried them — one person declared them "DEVINE (sic)." Another lamented, "As someone who loves everything peanut butter. These are super bland and not good."
Luckily, Costco offers plenty of other dessert options for peanut butter fans. Just last month, the bakery started selling chocolate-drizzled peanut butter fudge. On the website, you can also order David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake which consists of a brownie base topped with chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse, brownie chunks, peanut butter chips, and a fudge drizzle. Periodically, the Costco bakery also offers a peanut butter chocolate pie with peanut butter and chocolate cream fillings layered inside a graham cracker crust. If none of these do it for you, you can always venture out of the bakery and into the candy aisle where you can pick up a great big box of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.