The New Costco Bakery Treat That Was Made For The Sweet Tooth Valentine In Your Life

Every Valentine's Day sees a handful of limited-edition items get rolled out at our favorite stores; and while Aldi has many affordable gifts for Valentine's Day this year, Costco's heavy hitter this holiday is one we simply can't resist. Fans of the wholesale retailer recently discovered that a new bakery item known as the Filled Heart Madeleines recently arrived on Costco shelves just in time for Valentine's Day — and it's already taking the store's consumer base by storm.

The special Valentine's Day product consists of nine soft, spongy desserts which admittedly differ somewhat from traditional madeleines in that classic madeleines typically have a stiff, crunchy exterior which makes them well-suited for getting dipped in coffee or tea. Alongside the spongy exterior of Costco's version of the treat comes an even more remarkable interior. Three of the madeleines in each container contain a Nutella-esque hazelnut chocolate filling that is sure to appease all the chocolate lovers out there while the other six are all Valentine's Day red and have a jam-like raspberry filling. At just $9.99, this array of delectable treats is more than worth giving a shot next time you pay Costco a visit.