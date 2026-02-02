The New Costco Bakery Treat That Was Made For The Sweet Tooth Valentine In Your Life
Every Valentine's Day sees a handful of limited-edition items get rolled out at our favorite stores; and while Aldi has many affordable gifts for Valentine's Day this year, Costco's heavy hitter this holiday is one we simply can't resist. Fans of the wholesale retailer recently discovered that a new bakery item known as the Filled Heart Madeleines recently arrived on Costco shelves just in time for Valentine's Day — and it's already taking the store's consumer base by storm.
The special Valentine's Day product consists of nine soft, spongy desserts which admittedly differ somewhat from traditional madeleines in that classic madeleines typically have a stiff, crunchy exterior which makes them well-suited for getting dipped in coffee or tea. Alongside the spongy exterior of Costco's version of the treat comes an even more remarkable interior. Three of the madeleines in each container contain a Nutella-esque hazelnut chocolate filling that is sure to appease all the chocolate lovers out there while the other six are all Valentine's Day red and have a jam-like raspberry filling. At just $9.99, this array of delectable treats is more than worth giving a shot next time you pay Costco a visit.
What Costco fans think about the new Filled Heart Madeleines
While the first discovery of the Filled Heart Madeleines was less than a week ago, there have already been plenty of taste tests conducted by Costco fans on the internet and many are impressed by the new item. For starters, customers are happy to learn that the product doesn't contain any artificial food dyes like red dye 40 or red dye 3, and instead uses beet juice concentrate to color the vibrant red raspberry madeleines. Plus, as far as aesthetics are concerned, it's hard to beat the general cuteness of puffy hearts, making it a great choice as a gift or as a part of any Valentine's Day party you have in the works.
As far as taste and texture are concerned, the product is a moist, rich treat. The madeleine filling has consistently been praised, with some saying the only problem is the lack of a combination of chocolate filling and raspberry exterior (or vice versa) in the lineup. Above all, however, the quality of this limited-time item has led some to praise Costco's improving bakery lineup overall. Costco is no stranger to criticism regarding the freshness and quality of its bakery items, but products like these Filled Heart Madeleines have been instrumental in improving the reputation of the chain's massive bakery department.