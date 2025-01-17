What's The Actual Difference Between Red Dye No. 3 And No. 40?

The media buzz following the Food and Drug Administration's recent ban on red dye No. 3 in all ingestible products has caused many consumers to take a second look at what they are eating. Not only are they considering what foods contain red dye No. 3, but they are also scrutinizing products for other questionable or potentially harmful ingredients. As a result, red dye no. 40 has come into question. Though both yield a similar color, the two dyes do not have the same chemical makeup.

Red dye No. 3 (also called red dye 3 or erythrosine) had been thought to be potentially harmful for years — the state of California banned this food additive in 2023. As such, many brands pivoted to using red dye No. 40 (also known as red dye 40 or Allura Red) instead. First registered permissible by the FDA in 1971, red dye No. 40 imparts a loud, crimson red to food products. It is one of the most prevalent dyes in food products. Both red dye 40 and red dye 3 are derived from petroleum, but red dye 40 is also combined with aluminum to stop the dye from leaching out once it's included in a food product.