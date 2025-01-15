5 Foods You Wouldn't Expect To Contain Red Dye No. 3 (But Do)
The Food and Drug Administration has just banned the use of red dye No. 3 from being used in food, drinks, and all other ingestible products including cough drops, cough syrup, and more. The FDA already banned the use of red dye No. 3 in cosmetics and topicals in 1990 under the Delaney Clause, which requires any food additives that have been shown to cause cancer in humans or animals to be banned. This follows in the wake of a California ban of red dye No. 3 which passed back in 2023.
Food manufacturers now have until January 2027 to remove red dye No. 3 from their products. Manufacturers of ingestible, non-food products like cough syrup and vitamins will have an additional year to remove the dye. Whether they'll turn to the bug-derived red dye carmine or not remains to be seen. Many people already try to avoid red dye No. 3 as much as possible in their daily lives and some foods that contain the harmful dye aren't surprising. There are plenty of foods that aren't what they appear to be, and these are five foods you probably wouldn't expect to find red dye No. 3 in.
1. Morning Star Farms Veggie Breakfast Original Veggie Bacon Strips
Don't let the terms plant-based and meat-alternative fool you into believing a product is a healthy choice as this Morning Star bacon alternative includes red dye No. 3. It's unclear why it contains the dye other than as an attempt at achieving a more bacon-esque appearance that no vegan or vegetarian asked for.
There are other products you can swap out for a healthier breakfast option, like Upton's Naturals Bacon Seitan. This item will still give you that added breakfast protein without the unnecessary and harmful dyes.
2. Vigo Saffron Yellow Rice
This one is even less obvious, but Vigo Saffron Yellow Rice also contains red dye No. 3. Although this rice is one that can be used either as a side dish or as a mix-in for the main course, the ingredient list is anything but comforting.
If you're busy, or just don't want to spend a long time making a meal and the convenience of this rice is what you're after, you can swap it for a brand with a slightly shorter list of ingredients and no red dye No. 3. One option is Lundberg Organic Yellow Rice.
3. Betty Crocker Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Possibly the saddest addition to this list is Betty Crocker Loaded Mashed Potatoes. Nothing is better than warm, homestyle potatoes that are still convenient enough to whip up any time of day. It's true though, these potatoes contain red dye No. 3 and thus, they've made the list of food that needs to be revamped or removed by 2027.
If you still want that quick potato joy without the health risks, avoid Betty Crocker for now and opt for a brand that doesn't use red dye 3, like Idahoan instant mashed potatoes.
4. Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins
The fact that an item called a Party Cake Mini Muffin is included in the red dye No. 3 family isn't really much of a surprise. However, these are a popular choice for celebrations, road trip snacks, and just as a way to absolve oneself from the dreaded sugar craving.
As an alternative, it depends on what you're looking for. Do you want a cupcake, or do you want a muffin? These fit both categories and more, but not every food item will. It's best to simply read the ingredients list. If these little party pastries are already in your cupboard, it may be best to not eat them.
5. Strawberry Yoo-Hoo
Strawberry Yoo-Hoo contains red dye No. 3. This may not come as a surprise to everyone, but it may be sad news for others. Strawberry flavored drinks (or pink milk-like beverages, in general) are a beloved treat for all ages and it's a tough break to learn that something so delicious contains a harmful ingredient such as red dye No. 3.
This is another situation where reading the package comes in handy. However, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to enjoy dye-free strawberry milk. Horizon Organic is a good example of a brand that carries strawberry milk and leaves red dye No. 3 out of it.