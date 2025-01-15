5 Foods You Wouldn't Expect To Contain Red Dye No. 3 (But Do)

The Food and Drug Administration has just banned the use of red dye No. 3 from being used in food, drinks, and all other ingestible products including cough drops, cough syrup, and more. The FDA already banned the use of red dye No. 3 in cosmetics and topicals in 1990 under the Delaney Clause, which requires any food additives that have been shown to cause cancer in humans or animals to be banned. This follows in the wake of a California ban of red dye No. 3 which passed back in 2023.

Food manufacturers now have until January 2027 to remove red dye No. 3 from their products. Manufacturers of ingestible, non-food products like cough syrup and vitamins will have an additional year to remove the dye. Whether they'll turn to the bug-derived red dye carmine or not remains to be seen. Many people already try to avoid red dye No. 3 as much as possible in their daily lives and some foods that contain the harmful dye aren't surprising. There are plenty of foods that aren't what they appear to be, and these are five foods you probably wouldn't expect to find red dye No. 3 in.