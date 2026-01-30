7 Affordable Aldi Finds That Make Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts
As Valentine's Day approaches, many indulge in their love for love. Whether the gestures are big or small, the holiday can really make you want to go the extra mile for your loved ones. If you're looking for some small yet absolutely lovely gifts for your favorite person this year, Aldi has you covered in just about every way. Aldi Finds, otherwise known as the Aisle of Shame we can't help but love, is set to have a myriad of different Valentine's Day items as the holiday approaches.
Even better, many of these items are remarkably affordable, making them perfect if you're looking to add a cherry on top to your gift selection or want to shower your recipient with a bevy of wonderful gifts. While some of these items are available now — and can be given early or saved for the special day — many are ones that the chain intends to release in the coming days. Considering the nature of Aldi Finds, be sure to get your hands on them if and when you see them. Once they're gone, they likely won't be making a return until next year at the earliest.
Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons
Starting things off, Aldi is set to release the delicious Heart-Shaped Macarons from Specially Selected on February 4. The Aldi Valentine's Day product consists of three vanilla macarons and three raspberry ones, giving you a nice mix of flavors.
These macarons are actually gluten-free, so they're perfect for those buying treats for someone with a gluten intolerance. Seeing as each six-pack of macarons is available at the remarkably low price of $3.89, we'd advise you to stock up on them if you have the chance this Valentine's Day season.
Choceur Choco Changers
Another sweet treat worth keeping an eye out for, the Choco Changers from Choceur, are among the most delicious chocolate bars you can get your hands on. The chocolate bar is best known for being developed sustainably in partnership with the Tony's Chocolonely brand, which makes its low price of just $3.29 per 5-ounce bar all the more enticing.
While the chocolate comes in a variety of different flavors — Brownie and Salted Caramel, Nougat Honeycomb Sea Salt, and Salty Fudge Almond, to be exact — we'd argue that the most fitting selection for Valentine's Day is Brownie and Salted Caramel, as it's a delicious, popular, and downright irresistible choice. Luckily, all three flavors are currently available at the grocery chain, so you can decide for yourself which one reigns supreme.
Kirkton House Cocktail Glass Candle
Looking away from just the sweet treats that will delight any recipient on Valentine's Day, Aldi is also home to some incredible candles that are worth seeking out. Among the very best of these is undoubtedly the cocktail glass candles made by Kirkton House, which come in scents inspired by extra dirty martinis, espresso martinis, and raspberry Champagne.
Unfortunately, these won't be available at Aldi until February 11, which means you might be cutting it close as the holiday fast approaches. Nevertheless, at just $4.99, these candles are both enjoyable to smell and fun to look at, making them a perfect gift for the cocktail connoisseur in your life.
Bake House Cake Pops
Cake pops are another great option for a sweet and delicious Valentine's Day gift, and Aldi has its own array of flavors for you to enjoy that are available as we speak. While one could argue that Starbucks made cake pops famous, Aldi's version of the snack is considered just as good for far less money than what you'd pay at the popular coffee chain.
Seeing as both the Birthday Cake Cake Pops and the Chocolate Cake Pops come in at $5.49 for a four-pack — which equals roughly $1.37 per cake pop — and Starbucks charges between $3.45 and $3.65 for just one, the Aldi treat is a perfect way to get more for less this Valentine's Day.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese
Another food item from Aldi that is well worth a purchase this Valentine's Day is the special heart-shaped Wensleydale cheese. An absolutely delicious addition to any charcuterie board, Wensleydale is a creamy British cheese that has a sweet and slightly tangy taste that is complemented by the flavors it's paired with.
The Emporium Selection product comes in Gin and Rhubarb and Raspberry and White Chocolate varieties, both of which have a unique profile that many are sure to love. The affordable products are set to go on sale on February 4 and, at just $3.99, are well worth including on your shopping list for the week.
Priano Italian Style Cookies
Yet another delicious option you can find in the Aldi Finds aisle, the Priano Italian Style Cookies are a can't-miss item that you'll want to pick up for your significant other this Valentine's Day. They're the ideal treat for fans of cookies with fruit or nuts mixed in, and they're sturdy enough to dip in your coffee.
When they become available on February 4, the Priano Italian Style Cookies will come in cherry, almond, and lemon flavors. While these flavors are sold separately, each box contains 12 cookies in total, a very high count for just $3.89 at the affordable grocery store.
Specially Selected Classic Cookies
Finally, another cookie option at Aldi this Valentine's Day is the Specially Selected brand's Classic Cookies, which come in almond, hazelnut, and marzipan flavors. The three unique cookies will return to Aldi shelves on February 11, priced at $3.99, much to the delight of those who have tried and enjoyed the cookies in the past when they've appeared as limited releases. Each of the three types of cookies has a dark chocolate base, making them perfect for the chocolate lover in your life.