Are Macarons Actually Gluten-Free?

The French macaron is one of the food world's true wonders. The dainty meringue-based cookies seemingly melt once you bite into the crackly exterior, leaving you with just a touch of chew and sweet, flavored icing within. The airy structure of the cookie is unlike any other, and if you're avoiding gluten, you might wonder if you can get in on the action or if any wheat-based ingredients are involved.

Fortunately for you, the traditional recipe for macarons doesn't contain any wheat flour, instead using almond flour and confectioner's sugar. If you notice carefully, a macaron has that distinct almond aftertaste that you get with other almond-based treats like marzipan. This subtle, almost floral flavor is part of the cookie's appeal. Confectioner's sugar does have a form of starch in it, but it's usually cornstarch, which acts as an anti-caking agent. Other ingredients typically include egg whites and granulated sugar, and not much else. But, while plain macarons are usually gluten-free, if you have dietary restrictions, you still might want to be careful with store-bought brands as added ingredients, flavorings, and colorings could contain gluten.