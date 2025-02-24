Are Macarons Actually Gluten-Free?
The French macaron is one of the food world's true wonders. The dainty meringue-based cookies seemingly melt once you bite into the crackly exterior, leaving you with just a touch of chew and sweet, flavored icing within. The airy structure of the cookie is unlike any other, and if you're avoiding gluten, you might wonder if you can get in on the action or if any wheat-based ingredients are involved.
Fortunately for you, the traditional recipe for macarons doesn't contain any wheat flour, instead using almond flour and confectioner's sugar. If you notice carefully, a macaron has that distinct almond aftertaste that you get with other almond-based treats like marzipan. This subtle, almost floral flavor is part of the cookie's appeal. Confectioner's sugar does have a form of starch in it, but it's usually cornstarch, which acts as an anti-caking agent. Other ingredients typically include egg whites and granulated sugar, and not much else. But, while plain macarons are usually gluten-free, if you have dietary restrictions, you still might want to be careful with store-bought brands as added ingredients, flavorings, and colorings could contain gluten.
Here's when macarons might contain gluten
If you're buying store-bought macarons, you're going to need to check the package carefully. There's always a chance that your product has been flavored with something that contains gluten, or that the cookies were handled in a facility that also processes products made from wheat flour. And, if you're purchasing fresh macarons from a specialty bakery, you'll need to ask an employee if the macarons were prepared in an area of the kitchen that is also used for wheat flour products, due to the potential for cross-contamination. It would be difficult to find a pastry shop that also sells flour-based goods and has a fully gluten-free kitchen, but it all depends on what level of gluten exposure you can tolerate.
Of course, you can also bake macarons at home, but unfortunately, they take a lot of practice to perfect. That's why most people opt to let the pros handle it and pay a premium price because baking a perfectly domed meringue bite can be challenging. On the other hand, making them at home is one surefire way to guarantee there'll be no gluten contamination. So, if you're buying macarons from the store, keep a close eye on the labeling — or when in doubt, ask.