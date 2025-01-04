Marzipan Vs. Fondant: What's The Difference?
Some cakes are simple, requiring only a smear of frosting over top. Others are more elaborate, with layers, tiers, or even those Buddy Valastro-style constructions with sugary miniatures all over it. Those complex cakes require structure and stability or else they'd collapse in on themselves into a fluffy, frosty heap. That's where pastes like marzipan and fondant come in: They hold layers and tiers together and can even be used to make shapes. But what's the difference between the two? More than you might think. Their flavor, composition, and utility are all different.
Marzipan, in addition to being the better choice if you're playing Scrabble, also has a more complex flavor. It's a paste made of sugar, water, and ground-up almonds, which gives it a nuttier, deeper flavor than its cousin. It's firm and sturdy, which allows bakers to use it almost like clay to sculpt shapes to top cakes — as well as using it as icing in its own right. In fact, marzipan can be baked and still hold its shape well. (Of course, it's not the right option for those who have a nut allergy — unlike pesto, there's no substitute for the almond meal.)
Fondant is sturdier and much sweeter than marzipan
While marzipan has almond meal to cut through the sweetness of the other ingredients, fondant is a pure sugar bomb. It's typically made of sugar, water, and corn syrup and it has a dense texture that makes it ideal for sculpting — although not so ideal if you want something light and fluffy rather than confectionary cement. In addition to sculpting (those little figurines you see on "Cake Boss" cakes are made of fondant), it can also be used for frosting. That said, its stiff texture and plain, sugary flavor make it controversial to do so. Unlike marzipan, it can't be baked — so save your decorating for after it comes out of the oven.
Which one you'd rather use depends heavily on context. If you're looking for a good, sturdy topping for your cake, fondant may be your best bet. But if you're looking for something more flavorful to top your dessert, marzipan is likely the better choice. (Or, if you'd rather not go to the trouble, there's nothing wrong with grocery store sheet cake.)