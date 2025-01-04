Marzipan Vs. Fondant: What's The Difference?

Some cakes are simple, requiring only a smear of frosting over top. Others are more elaborate, with layers, tiers, or even those Buddy Valastro-style constructions with sugary miniatures all over it. Those complex cakes require structure and stability or else they'd collapse in on themselves into a fluffy, frosty heap. That's where pastes like marzipan and fondant come in: They hold layers and tiers together and can even be used to make shapes. But what's the difference between the two? More than you might think. Their flavor, composition, and utility are all different.

Marzipan, in addition to being the better choice if you're playing Scrabble, also has a more complex flavor. It's a paste made of sugar, water, and ground-up almonds, which gives it a nuttier, deeper flavor than its cousin. It's firm and sturdy, which allows bakers to use it almost like clay to sculpt shapes to top cakes — as well as using it as icing in its own right. In fact, marzipan can be baked and still hold its shape well. (Of course, it's not the right option for those who have a nut allergy — unlike pesto, there's no substitute for the almond meal.)