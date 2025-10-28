How To Get The Most Out Of Aldi's 'Aisle Of Shame'

Most of Aldi's aisles look more or less like those in a standard supermarket, but there's that one in the middle that comes across as a chaotic mishmash of stuff seemingly chosen at random from the warehouse. Welcome to the Aisle of Shame (or, if you use the more sedate official moniker, Aldi Finds), the Aldi aisle so beloved it has its own fan base. Aldi enthusiasts can't get enough of the selection of weekly specials that range from food items to household goods to apparel. The reason for the so-called shame is that it's easy to overindulge in bargain-priced whatsits — I still have a dozen unused packets of turkey gravy mix (just 29 cents each!) as well as several pairs of rubber boots (only $5 a piece!) that I hardly ever wear. Seasoned shoppers, however, know how to resist temptation and maximize the potential for savings by checking convenient online resources and monitoring new arrivals.

The Aldi Finds aisle may seem a bit disorganized (or perhaps that's only at the Aldis I frequent, where the shelves always look like they've been tossed), but there's a method to the madness, which the store elucidates in its website's Weekly Specials section. There's even a sneak preview of upcoming finds, so you can make a note on your calendar if there are any especially appealing items. If you really don't want to miss out, it's best to get there on the day the new products drop (Aldi Finds always arrive on a Wednesday) since popular ones might sell out. If you don't want to wind up with a dud, you could also do a little research using a website like Aldi Reviewer. Its staff render their verdicts on a number of Aldi special buys, and not every one's a winner.