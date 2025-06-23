Costco's Not-So-Fresh Bakery Items You've Probably Bought

Costco is known for selling a wide variety of items, including a range of delectable baked goods. The desserts, pastries, and breads are bound to grab the attention of shoppers walking through the bakery section, whether they're items that you frequently purchase, or ones that you just had to put in your cart to take home because you mouth watered at the mere sight of them. The real question, though, is does Costco make its bakery items from scratch? And therefore, just how fresh are they?

The fact of the matter is, there are some Costco bakery items that are made from-scratch on-site and others that are not. So, we decided to compile a list of Costco's not-so-fresh bakery items to let you know which baked goods you've been buying that are not as fresh as you think they are. The key way that we determined which Costco bakery items weren't the freshest was by researching what Costco bakers and workers on Reddit had to say about the preparation of certain bakery items.