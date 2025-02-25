The Genius Way To Transform Your Costco Apple Pie Into A New Treat

Anyone who knows me knows that I take the apple pie from Costco very seriously. Dare I say it rivals any scratch-made family recipe or the unique way Gordon Ramsay prepares apple pie — it's just that good. This pie checks all the boxes: The apples are thickly sliced, preventing them from becoming mushy, yet they still have a tender bite as they sit tightly compact in a perfectly spiced, caramel-like filling. The pie filling is encased in a flakey crust that tastes like it has the glaze of a Krispy Kreme donut on top. That and it only costs around $13 dollars, despite being the size of a small child. Just when I thought this pie couldn't get any better, a Costco employee shared her hack on social media for taking an already delicious apple pie and into turning it into something illegally delicious. The entire pie gets mixed together and then baked again, but with a streusel crumb topping.

While I normally would consider it sacrilegious to buy this apple pie with the intention of doing anything other than appreciating its beautiful construction while savoring its harmonious blend of flavors and textures, who could argue against adding a streusel crumb topping on anything? This ingenious idea transforms the pie into something uniquely yours, as demonstrated by the Costco employee. Moreover, since this pie is freshly baked by the Costco bakery, it has minimal preservatives. Once you slice into it, the crust tends to become soggy within a day, just yearning for a second chance. This is really where mixing the pie's contents together and applying a new top layer comes in handy.