The Unique Way Gordon Ramsay Prepares Apples For Delicious Pie

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is a powerhouse in the kitchen and has been an industry name for more than 25 years. He's worked under the most decorated chefs in the world and gathered a vast amount of knowledge and hundreds of handy tidbits to make any dish stand out. Between being the owner of multiple restaurants, the host of many TV cooking shows, and buzzing all over the world to learn about global cuisine, Gordon Ramsay is a busy man. Still, he always finds time to provide his fans with tips and tricks to elevate simple dishes — in this case, a delicious apple pie.

Apple pies are a quintessential American-style (although sometimes divisive) dessert. No matter how you like to top them, apple pies are always a tasty treat to bust out for special occasions. Evaluating contestants on cooking shows, Ramsay has had his share of the best and the worst apple pies, so the man knows what he's talking about. To make your best apple pie yet, Ramsay suggests cubing your apples instead of slicing them and carmelizing them in butter before baking. He also recommends using a tart dough instead of a classic pie crust. With these tips implemented, you might be mistaken for a professional baker.