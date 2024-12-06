To cook is to create. By gathering ingredients and manipulating them, you take raw materials and turn them into something else: something palatable, something nutritious, something delicious. Combining flour, yeast, water, and salt results in gorgeous, golden bread (well, ideally, anyway — don't worry, you can always learn from bread-making mistakes.) Applying the right heat to raw beef can transform even the toughest cuts into juicy steaks. So, how could we ever take something so inherently productive and use it to advocate for destruction?

Well, in the context of apple pie, a bit of destruction can result in something truly mouth-watering. Using a process called maceration, you can mulch down your fruit to create a syrupy pie filling. This involves sprinkling the apples with sugar, salt, and spices so that they release sugars and juices. In some pie recipes, you have to pre-bake the apples. However, this requires careful observation to make sure they don't overcook. With maceration, the added sugar and salt naturally dissolve the apples into a soft, gooey mixture with no watching necessary.