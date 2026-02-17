Costco's New Food Court Dessert Might Just Make You Forget About Shamrock Shakes

With Shamrock Shake season soon upon us, eateries and stores are looking to go green. Well, at least with their food colors and flavors. This year, Costco appears to be one of those looking to join the ranks. This year, its St. Patrick's Day offering comes in the form of a chocolatey, sweet, and appropriately green dessert dubbed the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. Available at Costco's food court, this menu addition has delighted Costco regulars across the Internet.

The mysterious flavor of McDonald's Shamrock Shake is based around a green mint syrup, and the flavor of this sundae is similar. According to the food court menu, Costco's shake features mint soft serve ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate sauce. The components are layered and mixed gently together to create a tie-dye of chocolate brown and mint green. Certain stores first gave them out as free samples to garner interest, and the consensus was that they certainly looked enticing. Some folks have compared the shake to a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie.

But what of the taste? According to those lucky souls who managed to grab one already, the flavors work together amazingly well. The texture of the cookies and the non-overpowering mint are a definite success. If you're not a chocoholic but still want green, minty goodness, it seems you can get the mint soft serve on its own.