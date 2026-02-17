Costco's New Food Court Dessert Might Just Make You Forget About Shamrock Shakes
With Shamrock Shake season soon upon us, eateries and stores are looking to go green. Well, at least with their food colors and flavors. This year, Costco appears to be one of those looking to join the ranks. This year, its St. Patrick's Day offering comes in the form of a chocolatey, sweet, and appropriately green dessert dubbed the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. Available at Costco's food court, this menu addition has delighted Costco regulars across the Internet.
The mysterious flavor of McDonald's Shamrock Shake is based around a green mint syrup, and the flavor of this sundae is similar. According to the food court menu, Costco's shake features mint soft serve ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate sauce. The components are layered and mixed gently together to create a tie-dye of chocolate brown and mint green. Certain stores first gave them out as free samples to garner interest, and the consensus was that they certainly looked enticing. Some folks have compared the shake to a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie.
But what of the taste? According to those lucky souls who managed to grab one already, the flavors work together amazingly well. The texture of the cookies and the non-overpowering mint are a definite success. If you're not a chocoholic but still want green, minty goodness, it seems you can get the mint soft serve on its own.
Why this minty sundae is the sweetest of treats
One of the reasons people go to Costco is for the low prices. The food court and its sundaes are no exception. This dessert is only $2.99 and is taking the place of the Caramel Brownie Sundae, for now. That price is significantly lower than the price of a McDonald's Shamrock Shake (currently $5.19 for a medium), meaning fans have an affordable, new option for green deliciousness this month. This new Costco item hit stores starting in February and there's been no announcement as to when it might leave. It's been gradually rolling into stores nationwide, so keep an eye open at your local Costco to see if you're lucky enough to have them already.
The demand for the sundae is obvious even in areas where it's not yet on menus. Those who haven't tried it still speak excitedly about its mere existence, with one Redditor saying, "Not sure I've ever had a mint soft serve! Definitely have to try this." Another curious customer said wistfully, "Oh dang it... I was on a diet... oh well."
Keep in mind that all that sweetness comes at a price. That is to say, this is one seriously unhealthy Costco food court offering. At almost 800 calories per sundae, it can easily be a meal in and of itself. Of course, if you're looking to indulge, the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae is a tempting decadence. Consider grabbing one while you can, as we don't know how long this sugary offering will be around.