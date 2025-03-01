Exactly What Flavor Is McDonald's Iconic Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a seasonal fan favorite, but I've met plenty of people out there who still haven't tried it. Considering the milkshake is now arguably a fast food legend, it might be hard to imagine the moment a newbie tastes McDonald's Shamrock Shake for the first time. But for those of you who might be wondering what exactly goes in it, you'll get a vanilla soft serve-based shake, blended with a minty green syrup which gives it a signature pastel green color — all topped with whipped cream.

Overall, it's a pretty simple concoction. The cooling sensation of mint is a hit with a lot of people, and that shade of green reminds us that spring is well on its way, since the Shamrock Shake always comes out shortly before St. Patrick's Day. The shake was originally invented in 1967, solidifying its place on McDonald's roster of yearly, rotating fan-favorites like McDonald's legendary McRib. I've been a fan of the Shamrock Shake since I was a kid, and I try to get at least one every year just for nostalgia's sake; Though back then, it came in paper cups, where you couldn't see its green color unless you took off the lid.