Exactly What Flavor Is McDonald's Iconic Shamrock Shake?
McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a seasonal fan favorite, but I've met plenty of people out there who still haven't tried it. Considering the milkshake is now arguably a fast food legend, it might be hard to imagine the moment a newbie tastes McDonald's Shamrock Shake for the first time. But for those of you who might be wondering what exactly goes in it, you'll get a vanilla soft serve-based shake, blended with a minty green syrup which gives it a signature pastel green color — all topped with whipped cream.
Overall, it's a pretty simple concoction. The cooling sensation of mint is a hit with a lot of people, and that shade of green reminds us that spring is well on its way, since the Shamrock Shake always comes out shortly before St. Patrick's Day. The shake was originally invented in 1967, solidifying its place on McDonald's roster of yearly, rotating fan-favorites like McDonald's legendary McRib. I've been a fan of the Shamrock Shake since I was a kid, and I try to get at least one every year just for nostalgia's sake; Though back then, it came in paper cups, where you couldn't see its green color unless you took off the lid.
Variations on the Shamrock Shake
Since the fast food world loves tinkering with limited-edition items, McDonald's has previously offered variations on the classic mint during its traditional release window, alongside the regular version. In 2017, McDonald's debuted a limited-time half-and-half Shamrock and chocolate milkshake, since many people love the combination of chocolate and mint. For the 2025 Shamrock Shake season, you can try the limited-time Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which pairs Oreo cookie crumbles with minty Shamrock Shake syrup-flavored soft serve.
For what it's worth, I've found that some McDonald's employees will happily do a half-and-half Shamrock and chocolate shake for you (Just ask nicely), which is always a fun spin on things. You could also add hot fudge to the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry too, if you really want to go wild. But the Shamrock Shake remains a classic because it's simple, cooling, and sweet — and every year, you can rest assured that fans will be excited to sip on its creamy mint flavor, once again.