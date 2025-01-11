How McDonald's McRib Became A Legendary Fan-Favorite

McDonald's is the most popular fast-food chain worldwide, known for its cheeseburgers, crisp french fries, and affordable meal deals. Its food and drink options have minimally changed over the years aside from seasonal and limited-time offerings to draw in customers. Whether it's St. Patrick's Day when the Shamrock Shake makes its return, or the nostalgic Boo Buckets coming back for Halloween; there's something about a limited-time deal that's great at the Golden Arches.

McDonald's has been shaping the fast-food industry since the 1940s, but everything changed in the 1980s when the McRib was introduced. Above any other menu item, the McRib has had a rocky history — it has never earned a long-term residency at McDonald's. Although the pork sandwich has never really made the sales McDonald's hoped for, there's a weird cult following it's gained over the years. In fact, the McRib has become somewhat legendary, and people get excited when it returns to McDonald's every so often. Why? Well, different people have different opinions. Some say they genuinely like the taste, others like it because it's a menu item that reminds them of simpler times, and for some, they crave what they can't have.