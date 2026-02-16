What's New At Costco In February 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Every month, Costco introduces a few new products for shoppers to test, but it's especially fun when seasonal items hit the shelves. The membership warehouse went all-out for fall finds in October and likes to ring in the spring with tasty products like the Lemon Blueberry Loaf at the bakery.
This February, the membership warehouse is continuing its tradition of bringing in new products for customers to test, with cookies, frozen treats, and a unique take on a mocha taking center stage. There are plenty of other hearty foods featuring flavors from around the world as well, including a new frozen pizza infused with Indian seasonings and a French croissant with savory layers of turkey, Swiss, and pesto. Add them all to your shopping cart, alongside some of the 16 best Costco items of 2025, and you'll have a fresh new grocery haul that'll contain at least one of your new favorite foods.
Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Costco members can't stop talking about the newest cheesecake to land at the bakery, and we can definitely see why. The Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake is a multi-layered sweet and salty dream with a graham cracker crust and velvety soft cheesecake center, topped with a cross-hatch pattern of caramel sauce and whipped cream – all for $23.99 (though prices may vary by location). Buy more than one and freeze it in individual slices for a convenient sweet treat anytime a craving strikes!
Gelovery Matcha and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
These wavy, sandwich-style cookies are exactly what we need to get through the rest of the winter. They have a crispy outer edge and a fluffy center, and have a unique, wavy shape that sets them apart. The cookies come in two varieties per $15 box: Kyoto Uji matcha and rich Valrhona chocolate. They make a great pairing with morning coffee or tea, a satisfying afternoon pick-me-up, and a single-serving dessert for after dinner.
I-MEI Boba Ube Ice Milk Bars
These dessert bars are like boba tea frozen in popsicle form and flavored with a hint of the purple yam known as ube. Shoppers on Reddit are already weighing in on the new popsicles, saying they're light and refreshing. Don't expect them to be overly sweet; Costco members are conflicted about the texture as well, with pops of chewy boba creating a unique take on ice cream. Find them in the freezer section for around $14 for a box of 12.
Mavens Durian Ice Cream
The exotic and tropical durian has found its way to the Costco dessert section, and Mavens Durian Ice Cream really delivers those island-style vibes. It's a creamy, custard-style ice cream made with real durian fruit and no artificial flavors. You'll get two 16-ounce tubs for around $16.
La Colombe Strawberry Mocha Draft Lattes
Recreate a festive coffee shop atmosphere with these strawberry and chocolate coffee drinks. They're a gluten-free and lower-sugar option compared to many other canned coffees, and feature a frothy and creamy texture and 100 milligrams of caffeine. Each serving has 6 grams of protein and comes in a trendy, pink 9-ounce can. A pack of 12 costs around $23.
La Boulangerie Turkey, Pesto, & Swiss Cheese Croissant Pockets
Costco is elevating weekday lunch with La Boulangerie Turkey, Pesto, & Swiss Cheese Croissant Pockets, a heat-and-eat option with 13 grams of protein. It's basically an upscale Hot Pocket, made with a flaky, buttery croissant and stuffed with plenty of turkey, Swiss cheese, and a layer of flavorful pesto. They are individually wrapped and come in a box of eight for $15.
Meatball Panino Stuffed Italian-Style Rolls
The new Meatball Panino Stuffed Italian-Style Rolls at Costco are the closest thing to a spill-proof meatball sub we've ever seen. They come in a package of two artisan bread rolls, stuffed with a blend of beef and pork meatballs, melted mozzarella, and marinara. They're the perfect solution to feeding a crowd for game night and make dinnertime way easier on busy nights.
Ruprecht Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs
These braised beef short ribs are precooked sous vide-style and bathed in savory sesame barbecue sauce. A package of Ruprecht Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs in the freezer means you'll have a dinner that usually takes hours done in just a few minutes, and it'll be infused with flavor thanks to all the sauce. They're sweet, tangy, and have 12 grams of protein in each serving.
Mazala Paner Tikka Pizza
Costco's newest frozen pizza combines the flavors of India with a traditional American frozen pizza. Instead of the regular red sauce and pepperoni, however, this pizza uses paneer tikka masala sauce on the dough. Other toppings include paneer cubes, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese. It's garnished with a signature moti sauce, garlic seasoning, and cilantro lime sauce. You'll find a package of two in the freezer section for about $18.