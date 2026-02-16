What's New At Costco In February 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Every month, Costco introduces a few new products for shoppers to test, but it's especially fun when seasonal items hit the shelves. The membership warehouse went all-out for fall finds in October and likes to ring in the spring with tasty products like the Lemon Blueberry Loaf at the bakery.

This February, the membership warehouse is continuing its tradition of bringing in new products for customers to test, with cookies, frozen treats, and a unique take on a mocha taking center stage. There are plenty of other hearty foods featuring flavors from around the world as well, including a new frozen pizza infused with Indian seasonings and a French croissant with savory layers of turkey, Swiss, and pesto. Add them all to your shopping cart, alongside some of the 16 best Costco items of 2025, and you'll have a fresh new grocery haul that'll contain at least one of your new favorite foods.