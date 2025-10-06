The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In October 2025

One of the best things about fall is the food. This is the season when brands roll out some of their most creative (and sometimes questionable) products infused with the warm autumnal flavors of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, and maple. While some offerings are instant favorites, others may make you wonder if consumer brands have gone too far. Grocery stores and wholesalers inevitably jump in on the trend — as they should.

Costco, of course, is one of them, stocking its shelves with fall foods and seasonal decor. Whether you're craving something nostalgic or a tasty new treat, Costco has all sorts of snacks and seasonal comfort foods waiting for you to grab. This year's lineup is cozier, warmer, bolder, and, yes, more pumpkin-y than ever. From pumpkin spice protein shakes to Canadian maple water, here's what fall foods are worth picking up on your next Costco trip (along with the store's fan-favorite all-American chocolate cake).