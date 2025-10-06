The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In October 2025
One of the best things about fall is the food. This is the season when brands roll out some of their most creative (and sometimes questionable) products infused with the warm autumnal flavors of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, and maple. While some offerings are instant favorites, others may make you wonder if consumer brands have gone too far. Grocery stores and wholesalers inevitably jump in on the trend — as they should.
Costco, of course, is one of them, stocking its shelves with fall foods and seasonal decor. Whether you're craving something nostalgic or a tasty new treat, Costco has all sorts of snacks and seasonal comfort foods waiting for you to grab. This year's lineup is cozier, warmer, bolder, and, yes, more pumpkin-y than ever. From pumpkin spice protein shakes to Canadian maple water, here's what fall foods are worth picking up on your next Costco trip (along with the store's fan-favorite all-American chocolate cake).
Nuovo Pasta Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli
What's better than a steaming bowl of ravioli on a cozy fall evening? A steaming bowl of bat and pumpkin-shaped cheese ravioli. Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago, this ravioli is ready in just three minutes. You can serve it with tomato sauce (for "blood") or Alfredo sauce (ghost vibes) to make it extra seasonal. Definitely pick this up to enjoy before Halloween.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping
A seasonal favorite, Costco's pumpkin cheesecake has returned to the stores. According to one redditor, "It's back and it's better than ever." This year's pumpkin cheesecake is a little different than last year's: "Top layer is more airy and less tart, frosting around the edge is different, and obviously crumble sprinkled on top," wrote the user. Another redditor even asked r/Costco if they could use it to make pumpkin cheesecake ice cream. Obviously.
Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Support Shakes
Who says pumpkin spice is limited to just coffee and baked goods? With nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on Costco's website, this annual limited edition protein shake is basically pumpkin pie in a cup. Each box contains 50 grams of protein, 25 vitamins and minerals, and zero added sugar. Enjoy it on its own, as an ice cream base, or yes, even in coffee.
Popcornopolis Halloween Monster Caramel Corn Mini Cones
Caramel corn is one of those treats you forget about but when you're presented with it you can't stop eating. These cone-shaped caramel corn packages are extra seasonal with classic Halloween monsters on them, making this product even more perfect for fall. As if this popcorn couldn't get any better, they're popped in coconut oil and without any high fructose corn syrup. This online order is straight up sinful.
Whittard Spiced Harvest Coffee, Hot Chocolate, and Tea Collection
This fall collection is special — spiced pumpkin chai loose leaf black tea, pumpkin spice ground coffee, and apple strudel hot chocolate. This luxurious hot-drink bundle has a taste of fall with every sip. And since apple is the Starbucks fall flavor that didn't come back this year, it's even more appealing. Order it online if you want to make sure it's still in stock.
Noosa Yogurt Fall Variety Pack
With cinnamon roll, salted caramel, and vanilla bean flavors, this 12-count variety pack from Noosa boasts smooth yogurt made from whole milk and natural ingredients. The five-star reviews of these flavors speak for themselves, with one for the cinnamon roll option stating, "It has the perfect balance of flavor and sweetness and a rich and creamy texture that I love."
Mrs. Prindables Fall Harvest Box, a Caramel Apple & Confection Gift Box
What's more fall than a candied apple? This gift box contains four caramel apples — two triple chocolate, two milk chocolate walnut — made with Granny Smith apples so they aren't overly sweet. Also included are "Happy Harvest" stickers, caramels, and white chocolate pretzel twists. As one reviewer put it: "Always a hit with the recipient, whether it's the chocolate covered pretzel sticks or caramel apples." Available only online.
Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack
Skip the line and enjoy your favorite Starbucks flavors at home. This KCup variety pack, available exclusively online, features pumpkin spice, cinnamon dolce, and caramel flavors. One purchaser said, "Great flavor, fantastic selection, outstanding aroma." Given the staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes Starbucks sells every year, it's unsurprising there are twice as many pumpkin spice cups than the other flavors.
Entenmann's Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins
Make mornings a breeze with Entenmann's Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins. They're made with real pumpkin and no high fructose corn syrup. One reviewer said, "Taste is amazing and great for kids on the go." Another claims this product "tastes just like pumpkin muffins from Dunkin'." With four muffins per pouch, these Little Bites are the perfect fall breakfast-on-the-go.
Maple 3 Pure Organic Maple Water
Directly from Canadian maple trees and filtered by their roots, this maple water is a timely new arrival at Costco. Reviewers agree Maple 3 Pure Organic Maple Water is hydrating, a great source of electrolytes, and has a delicious flavor. With 46 bioactive compounds, this is one fall product we wish Costco carried year-round.
Box of 60 Pillsbury Ready To Bake Halloween cookies
Coming soon to a Costco near you are the greatest Halloween cookies of all time: Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough cookies. The '90s transformation that made Pillsbury's Halloween Shape cookies so iconic is here to stay with these jack-o-lantern, black cat, and ghost patterns. Because this is a variety pack, you won't have to waste time debating between which holiday design you want — you'll get them all.