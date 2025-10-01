Costco's Fan-Favorite All-American Chocolate Cake Is (Sort Of) Returning

Any big fan of Costco can tell you that the company has a lot of legendary "lost" products that you can't find on store shelves anymore. Among the many secrets of the Costco bakery, the fudgy All-American Chocolate Cake vanished from the warehouse's stock sometime in 2020. However, the lost cake — or perhaps something very close to it — appears to be back in the Costco bakery section, much to the delight of chocolate lovers everywhere.

The Instagram account @costcohotfinds, run by Laura Jayne Lamb with 3.2 million followers, recently posted an alert that the customer-favorite cake had returned to Costco, with a few slight changes. The dessert is now labeled as "Chocolate Fudge Cake," instead of mentioning that it's specifically All-American, and the chocolate shavings that were once standard exterior decoration are now nowhere to be seen. Still, all things considered, Lamb insists that the cake tastes exactly like its previous iteration, and is likely the same recipe.