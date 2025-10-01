Costco's Fan-Favorite All-American Chocolate Cake Is (Sort Of) Returning
Any big fan of Costco can tell you that the company has a lot of legendary "lost" products that you can't find on store shelves anymore. Among the many secrets of the Costco bakery, the fudgy All-American Chocolate Cake vanished from the warehouse's stock sometime in 2020. However, the lost cake — or perhaps something very close to it — appears to be back in the Costco bakery section, much to the delight of chocolate lovers everywhere.
The Instagram account @costcohotfinds, run by Laura Jayne Lamb with 3.2 million followers, recently posted an alert that the customer-favorite cake had returned to Costco, with a few slight changes. The dessert is now labeled as "Chocolate Fudge Cake," instead of mentioning that it's specifically All-American, and the chocolate shavings that were once standard exterior decoration are now nowhere to be seen. Still, all things considered, Lamb insists that the cake tastes exactly like its previous iteration, and is likely the same recipe.
Costco's new Chocolate Fudge Cake
Costco's Chocolate Fudge Cake goes for about $25 a pop, which might sound slightly pricy. To be fair, it is a nearly six-pound, solid chunk of four layers of fudge filling and fudge icing. So you're getting quite a bit of chocolate for the money. It's not the only chocolate cake available at Costco; the warehouse retailer offers a number of fairly sizable chocolate cakes. The Kirkland Signature All-American Chocolate Cake specifically seemed to have a bit of a cult following until pandemic-era supply chain issues put it on ice, so it's a nice sign that it seems to have reappeared in almost the same form.
Costco is no stranger to cakes with impressive followings among its membership card-carrying fanbase. Part of its vanilla cake lineup features a specific white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse — best known as the Costco cake filling customers can't get enough of. Sure, it might be easier to order a cake at Sam's Club than Costco, but if you've been in the market for a massive chocolate fudge cake — ever since your favorite All-American version disappeared — this is your first chance in five years to grab several pounds of fudge cake at Costco warehouse.