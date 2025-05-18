Why Ordering A Cake At Sam's Club Is So Much Easier Than At Costco

Custom ordering is a piece of cake at Sam's Club. Members who want to order a custom cake now have the option to place an order online or via the Sam's Club app rather than having to stop at the bakery in-person. This quick and convenient luxury is just one of the many things Sam's Club does better than its warehouse club rivalry, Costco. At the time of this writing, Costco still requires custom cake orders to be made in-person at the bakery 24 to 48 hours in advance.

It's worth noting that custom cakes ordered online through Sam's Club still have to be picked up in-person at the Sam's Club bakery. However, it's easy, especially since Sam's Club allows members to order cakes up to 30 days ahead of time. And last-minute procrastinators can take advantage of online orders, too. Next-day pickup is available as long as custom cake orders are placed by 2 p.m. the day before. With so many customizable cakes to choose from, Sam's Club makes ordering online sweet and simple.