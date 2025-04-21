The Sam's Club Benefit Costco Shoppers Wish They Had

With its hard-to-beat prices, beloved free samples, and legendary hot dogs, Costco is undeniably the most famous members-only bulk grocery store. However, the giant warehouse chain is far from the only player in the club retail space. Sam's Club is arguably Costco's biggest rival, and despite its smaller size, it has offered increasingly stiff competition in recent years. One of the many things that Sam's Club does better than Costco is its Scan & Go feature.

Sam's Club's Scan & Go technology essentially takes self-checkout to the next level. The in-app feature allows members to ring up their purchases via mobile phone while shopping in-store. When they are ready to check out, they simply pay through the app, show the resulting QR code receipt to a door attendant, and go on their merry way. Sam's Club has actually offered the Scan & Go feature since 2016, but it truly hit its stride during the pandemic. Self-checkout technology tends to be controversial, but if you like control and hate awkward social interactions, the Scan & Go app is a dream come true. Fans of the Scan & Go feature praise it as a time-saving and convenient way to skip the line and monitor spending.