13 Things Sam's Club Does Better Than Costco

Lines at Costco checkouts, especially on a weekend or near a holiday, are notoriously as long as the Reddit threads members create to complain about them. Sam's has dodged the long line complaint award with its modern tech solutions that make it easy for members to breeze in and out of the club.

Sam's Scan & Go provides a way for members to scan and pay for products in the club's mobile app as they move through the warehouse, and skipping standing in line altogether, an option that isn't offered to Costco members. Not only can members use Scan & Go in the warehouse, it's also available for fuel and cafe purchases.

Whether you opt for Scan & Go or traditional shopping in the club, you'll still have to have your receipt reviewed before exiting. However, it's likely not a person who will be stopping you on the way out the door to check your receipt, as Sam's recently launched AI technology that takes images of your receipt and cart and verifies that you aren't sneaking out the door with an extra bag of Member's Mark Southern chicken bites you didn't pay for.

This technology not only cuts down on member complaints, it actually propelled Sam's to outrank Costco and claim the highest consumer satisfaction award among warehouse clubs for 2025. Crediting the Scan & Go technology beloved by members helped bring its score up 5% and knock Costco off the top block.