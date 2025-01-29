Costco's New Sushi Trays Already Have Some Mixed Reviews
According to influencer Laura Jayne Lamb, or @costcohotfinds on Instagram, Costco has been upping their sushi game. "Costco is where it's at for sushi rolls lately," Lamb claimed in a reel. "They're bringing in so many new sushi platters, including sashimi platters, nigiri trays, combo platters for parties, and hosomaki rolls... they all look delicious." Prices were relatively reasonable: A box of California rolls with crab costs $16.99 per pound, but deluxe options were pricier If you want a sashimi tray with ahi, salmon, and hamachi, it'll cost $36.99 per pound. Prices may vary by location, too.
Some commenters on Lamb's reel agreed with her. "It's been delicious at the two locations I've tried it at," one Costco fan commented. Others were less than enthused. "We've tried, not good," wrote one commenter. Several commenters complained about the quality of the rice. Another claimed, "You could use the rice as brick mortar," adding, "definitely a miss."
According to Reddit, Costco carries both fresh sushi — made in the store — and premade options. "The premade ones (not made in the store) usually are not good," one Redditor wrote. "Never tried the made in store ones so can't comment." Some locations only carry premade sushi, which usually comes from supermarket suppliers like Snowfox and Okami. It wasn't clear whether the sushi in Lamb's video was premade or not, though it didn't carry a branded label.
The quality of Costco sushi varies by location
Hardcore Costco fans know that not all locations are created equal. Case in point: the Taipei Costco, which makes us want to catch a flight to sample the Taiwanese cuisine in its food court. And according to comments on the r/Costco subreddit, some locations have better sushi than others. Commenters raved about the sushi in Hawaiian warehouses, and one reviewer claimed that the sushi in Issaquah, Washington location "surpasses the quality of most supermarket sushi in North America, and even some supermarket/conbini sushi in Japan." That's high praise: conbini, or Japanese convenience stores, are better than Stateside versions and are known for moderately-priced, decent-quality sushi.
While you'll probably have the best luck at coastal Costco stores, you don't have to skip locations in Middle America. Just give your sushi a once-over before you add it to your cart. It's okay to trust small town sushi if you know how to check for signs of spoilage. That will help you get the best bang for your buck — and avoid potential food poisoning.
But for the best Costco sushi, you'll have to book a trip to Japan. "The Costco sushi here in the Tokyo area is amazing," one commenter claimed, adding, "Thick slices of fresh fish at a reasonable price." Even so, Costco wouldn't be my first stop for sushi if I were planning a trip to Japan. The quality of Costco sushi varies by location, so I'd shell out for an actual sushi restaurant.