Costco's New Sushi Trays Already Have Some Mixed Reviews

According to influencer Laura Jayne Lamb, or @costcohotfinds on Instagram, Costco has been upping their sushi game. "Costco is where it's at for sushi rolls lately," Lamb claimed in a reel. "They're bringing in so many new sushi platters, including sashimi platters, nigiri trays, combo platters for parties, and hosomaki rolls... they all look delicious." Prices were relatively reasonable: A box of California rolls with crab costs $16.99 per pound, but deluxe options were pricier If you want a sashimi tray with ahi, salmon, and hamachi, it'll cost $36.99 per pound. Prices may vary by location, too.

Some commenters on Lamb's reel agreed with her. "It's been delicious at the two locations I've tried it at," one Costco fan commented. Others were less than enthused. "We've tried, not good," wrote one commenter. Several commenters complained about the quality of the rice. Another claimed, "You could use the rice as brick mortar," adding, "definitely a miss."

According to Reddit, Costco carries both fresh sushi — made in the store — and premade options. "The premade ones (not made in the store) usually are not good," one Redditor wrote. "Never tried the made in store ones so can't comment." Some locations only carry premade sushi, which usually comes from supermarket suppliers like Snowfox and Okami. It wasn't clear whether the sushi in Lamb's video was premade or not, though it didn't carry a branded label.