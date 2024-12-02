Costco Taipei's Food Court Has Us Ready To Take A Flight

The thought of Costco's food court usually conjures images of hot dogs, pizza, and those soft serve sundaes. But if you find yourself at Costco Taipei, the menu is anything but typical compared to what is found in the U.S. This Taiwan-based Costco has reimagined what a big-box store food court can be, offering dishes that showcase local flavors and international cuisine with a twist. From bubble tea to beef noodle soup, the food court at Costco Taipei brings an unexpected level of culinary flair that might make you wonder why every Costco doesn't step up its game. With each new item, this location keeps surprising both locals and tourists, who regularly share their experiences and mouth-watering photos on social media.

Unlike the basic U.S. offerings of pizza, hot dogs, and chicken bakes that often have to be hacked to be anything special, Taiwan's Costco offers a culinary adventure. Reddit users have shared that its menu includes treats like matcha soft serve, curry rice, bulgogi bakes, and mango smoothies, all of which bring a distinctly local touch. One user noted that the pineapple ice cream is a must-try, while another highlighted the crispy fried chicken, saying it's "unlike anything in U.S. Costco food courts."

The popular Costco Pizza make an appearance, too, but the toppings are elevated and include options like seafood, shrimp, and cheese crusts. This diversity in offerings shows how Costco is tapping into regional tastes, giving people in Taipei a chance to enjoy Taiwanese and global flavors without needing to leave the store. It's these creative and fresh additions that make Costco Taipei a one-of-a-kind destination for adventurous foodies.