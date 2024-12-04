Where You Can Try The Sam's Club 'Holidog' Monstrosity (If You Dare)

If you think you've seen every type of quirky holiday food combination, well, frankly, you haven't. And honestly, this latest culinary invention is leaving me a little speechless. In honor of the strange annual time warp that happens between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, when people are most likely to struggle with planning meals or finishing up those catered Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, Sam's Club is releasing its "Holidog" at hot dog carts in select cities nationwide.

Curious eaters can line up for a Holidog, which will be offered in three flavors: Holiday Mashup, Frankly Both, and Season's Meatings. The first stop is New York City on December 5, 2024. Next, the Holidog will head to Nashville on December 9, 2024, and finally, Dallas on December 12, 2024. The company has noted on its website that if members can't visit those cities in person, they can tag Sam's Club on social media and request that the Holidog make its presence known elsewhere. Although the Club can't guarantee any additional pop-up locations at this time, it can help you recreate your own Holidog at home.