Where You Can Try The Sam's Club 'Holidog' Monstrosity (If You Dare)
If you think you've seen every type of quirky holiday food combination, well, frankly, you haven't. And honestly, this latest culinary invention is leaving me a little speechless. In honor of the strange annual time warp that happens between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, when people are most likely to struggle with planning meals or finishing up those catered Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, Sam's Club is releasing its "Holidog" at hot dog carts in select cities nationwide.
Curious eaters can line up for a Holidog, which will be offered in three flavors: Holiday Mashup, Frankly Both, and Season's Meatings. The first stop is New York City on December 5, 2024. Next, the Holidog will head to Nashville on December 9, 2024, and finally, Dallas on December 12, 2024. The company has noted on its website that if members can't visit those cities in person, they can tag Sam's Club on social media and request that the Holidog make its presence known elsewhere. Although the Club can't guarantee any additional pop-up locations at this time, it can help you recreate your own Holidog at home.
What's a Holidog?
The concept of the Holidog is a creative way to use up holiday leftovers by putting them on top of a Sam's Club hot dog and bun. During the nationwide tour, consumers can choose from three versions. The Holiday Mashup Holidog is topped with mashed potatoes and Member's Mark Christmas Cutout cookies; the Frankly Both combines Member's Mark pumpkin pie and candy canes; and the Season's Meatings is loaded with turkey and prime rib — a meat lover's dream.
If you're disappointed that the Holidog isn't visiting your city, you can still make one at home. Or host a Holidog party with friends or family. Sam's Club is encouraging its members to design their own Holidogs (and tag them on social media) by following four steps: choose a dog and a bun, choose your Thanksgiving toppings (stuffing, apple pie, pumpkin pie, turkey, etc.), choose your Christmas toppings (ham, prime rib, cookies, candy canes, etc.), and choose your condiments. The unique hot dog topping possibilities are truly endless.