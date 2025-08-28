The Starbucks Fall Flavor That Didn't Come Back Has Fans Devastated

The 2025 fall lineup of drinks has dropped at Starbucks, and it features the good old pumpkin spice latte as well as a pecan-flavored lineup of drinks. And that's it — the beverages and a few food items sum up the whole spread. The news has crushed fans of Starbucks' apple-flavored beverages, who have taken to social media avenues like Reddit to lament what could have been.

In a post titled, "Straight devastated about the loss of the apple drinks," one user wrote, "Really just posting so hopefully enough people are sad enough to raise visibility for Starbucks. I've been waiting all year!!! The apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso was life."

A second commenter replied, "Another disappointed customer about the lack of apple this fall. I did love those drinks and they offered a nice break from the pumpkin. And the apple drizzle on a chai was always delicious." And another was simply heartbroken, writing, "OMG I JUST LOOKED UP THIS SUB BECAUSE IM SO DEVASTATED!!!! I woke up early this morning to walk to Starbucks and get an apple crisp drink! I know this is a silly thing to fuss about but WTF Starbucks!!"