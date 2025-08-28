The Starbucks Fall Flavor That Didn't Come Back Has Fans Devastated
The 2025 fall lineup of drinks has dropped at Starbucks, and it features the good old pumpkin spice latte as well as a pecan-flavored lineup of drinks. And that's it — the beverages and a few food items sum up the whole spread. The news has crushed fans of Starbucks' apple-flavored beverages, who have taken to social media avenues like Reddit to lament what could have been.
In a post titled, "Straight devastated about the loss of the apple drinks," one user wrote, "Really just posting so hopefully enough people are sad enough to raise visibility for Starbucks. I've been waiting all year!!! The apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso was life."
A second commenter replied, "Another disappointed customer about the lack of apple this fall. I did love those drinks and they offered a nice break from the pumpkin. And the apple drizzle on a chai was always delicious." And another was simply heartbroken, writing, "OMG I JUST LOOKED UP THIS SUB BECAUSE IM SO DEVASTATED!!!! I woke up early this morning to walk to Starbucks and get an apple crisp drink! I know this is a silly thing to fuss about but WTF Starbucks!!"
This is the first fall Starbucks menu without an apple-flavored drink since it was first released
The apple crisp lineup of beverages at Starbucks debuted in 2021 with the Apple Crisp Macchiato. Since then, apple-flavored drinks have graced the fall menu each year, and we even deemed the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai a contender to the Pumpkin Spice Latte's throne in 2023. So the omission of the flavor from the 2025 lineup is particularly notable. Starbucks hasn't officially released a statement on why just yet, but fans are also hounding the brand on Instagram through hundreds of comments asking for the return of the apple-flavored drinks. (The sheer volume of these comments is pretty incredible.)
We may never know exactly why Starbucks decided not to re-release the apple drinks, but now the brand knows that fans of these beverages mean some serious business. And with that kind of groundswell, you never know what might happen. I wouldn't be surprised if we see the drinks return again next year, based on this loud online chorus of disappointed customers. For now, everyone's stuck with pecan — which, for the record, we did enjoy — so apple fans might just have to hang tight for one more year.