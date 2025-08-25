Starbucks' 2025 Fall Menu Is A Pumpkin And Pecan Lover's Dream Come True
Even though there is still about a month of summer ahead of us, we are beginning to see whispers of autumn in the form of pumpkin-flavored treats and Halloween decor. But fall is about to kick into high gear because the company that sells a staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes has released what is arguably its most anticipated menu of the year. Yes, Starbucks is officially launching its fall menu on August 26, 2025, with its headliner: the PSL.
Of course, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai are back as well. After it was revealed that Starbucks wasn't using real pumpkin in its pumpkin spice lattes, the global coffee giant began incorporating the real gourd stuff in 2015. According to a press release shared with The Takeout, the Walla Walla, Washington, farmer who is growing Starbucks' pumpkin supply, Jeff Lever, said the secret to producing great pumpkins is, "We sweet talk to them."
While pumpkin is where it starts, another Starbucks autumn flavor, pecan, is back as well with hot and iced versions of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. New this year is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, which consists of three shots of blonde espresso, steamed oat milk, and a sprinkle of pecan crunch topping. Continuing with the popularity of Starbucks' fan-favorite cold foams, customers are now also able to add the new Pecan Cold Foam to any iced drink on the menu.
Complement your PSL with a snack and a new mug
New munchies, coffees, and merchandise are part of Starbucks' fall as well. If you love those piping hot egg bites, you'll be thrilled that the chain has introduced an Italian sausage number. Two puffy, bite-sized egg soufflés are stuffed with crumbled Italian sausage, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey Jack cheese. If you lean more towards sweet than savory, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the adorable Raccoon Cake Pops have returned.
Whether you're working on your manuscript in a Starbucks cafe or brewing a cup at home while the leaves fall outside, coffee purists can again sip on the seasonal Guatemalan Casi Cielo coffee or take home a bag of whole beans. You can also purchase drinkware in new jewel-toned hues or with designs from artist Mike Willcox.
If you happen to pass by a Starbucks Reserve in Chicago, New York City, or Seattle, you can try even more fall-themed offerings. Brand new to the menus is a Tiramisu Latte (can we demand that this be launched nationwide?) and a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan. Also, the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew have returned. It might still be too hot for a scarf and gloves, but it's never too early to get your sweaty hands on this year's Starbucks fall menu.