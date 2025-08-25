Starbucks' 2025 Fall Menu Is A Pumpkin And Pecan Lover's Dream Come True

Even though there is still about a month of summer ahead of us, we are beginning to see whispers of autumn in the form of pumpkin-flavored treats and Halloween decor. But fall is about to kick into high gear because the company that sells a staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes has released what is arguably its most anticipated menu of the year. Yes, Starbucks is officially launching its fall menu on August 26, 2025, with its headliner: the PSL.

Of course, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai are back as well. After it was revealed that Starbucks wasn't using real pumpkin in its pumpkin spice lattes, the global coffee giant began incorporating the real gourd stuff in 2015. According to a press release shared with The Takeout, the Walla Walla, Washington, farmer who is growing Starbucks' pumpkin supply, Jeff Lever, said the secret to producing great pumpkins is, "We sweet talk to them."

While pumpkin is where it starts, another Starbucks autumn flavor, pecan, is back as well with hot and iced versions of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. New this year is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, which consists of three shots of blonde espresso, steamed oat milk, and a sprinkle of pecan crunch topping. Continuing with the popularity of Starbucks' fan-favorite cold foams, customers are now also able to add the new Pecan Cold Foam to any iced drink on the menu.