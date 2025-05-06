Starbucks' Brand New Cold Foam Is A Fan-Favorite Flavor

Starting on May 7, Starbucks will introduce a brand new brown sugar-flavored cold foam that you can use to cap off any beverage of your choosing. Brown sugar and coffee already pair well, since the molasses-like flavor of brown sugar melds perfectly with the roasted notes of coffee. What's notable is that the foam is flavored, not the coffee; Starbucks has offered an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso since 2021, so the flavor itself is not new to the chain's offerings.

To celebrate the new menu option, Starbucks is giving away any cold foam for free from May 7 to May 11. Simply add the cold foam to your drink in the app, or you can ask your barista in person for the offer and participating locations will let you add it for free during those dates. However, the freebie is only for cold drinks and doesn't extend to refills. But if you ever wanted to try foam flavors, now's your chance — lavender cold foam on a matcha latte? Brown sugar cold foam on an iced chai? You can mess with it at no charge until May 11.