Starbucks' Brand New Cold Foam Is A Fan-Favorite Flavor
Starting on May 7, Starbucks will introduce a brand new brown sugar-flavored cold foam that you can use to cap off any beverage of your choosing. Brown sugar and coffee already pair well, since the molasses-like flavor of brown sugar melds perfectly with the roasted notes of coffee. What's notable is that the foam is flavored, not the coffee; Starbucks has offered an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso since 2021, so the flavor itself is not new to the chain's offerings.
To celebrate the new menu option, Starbucks is giving away any cold foam for free from May 7 to May 11. Simply add the cold foam to your drink in the app, or you can ask your barista in person for the offer and participating locations will let you add it for free during those dates. However, the freebie is only for cold drinks and doesn't extend to refills. But if you ever wanted to try foam flavors, now's your chance — lavender cold foam on a matcha latte? Brown sugar cold foam on an iced chai? You can mess with it at no charge until May 11.
Starbucks first introduced its cold foam in 2018
Cold foam was first introduced to Starbucks' menu in 2018, and its super-simple concept of adding the long-lasting cream top was and remains a hit for the beverage company. It's long been one of Starbucks' most popular add-ons to any drink, which means adding new flavors would only widen the appeal of something already tried-and-true.
And as for the brown sugar trend, that flavor is also popular in drinks like boba tea (Trader Joe's even once sold a brown sugar boba tea kit). This just goes to show that flavors don't necessarily need to be overly complicated to be popular, which is why Starbucks' new brown sugar cold foam flavor is likely to be a add-on to its roster of cold foams. And being able to sample it for free from May 7 to May 11 isn't a bad way to see whether or not you like it, since you might just have a new favorite add-on to your cold beverage of choice.
By the way, if you ever feel like tinkering around with brown sugar flavoring at home, making brown sugar syrup is as simple as combining two ingredients, in case you're feeling experimental.