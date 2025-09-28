The '90s Transformation That Made Pillsbury's Halloween Shape Cookies So Iconic

Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough cookies are famous for a reason. Even seeing a picture of one will trigger tasty memories for any '90s kid. Not only are these cookies super cute, but they're also convenient. With roots from 1957, these Shape cookies first started out as Slice 'n Bake cookies in a holiday cookie kit — a log of sugar cookie dough that you cut into slices before decorating with the included stencils. In 1992, those Slice n' Bake cookies transformed into Shape cookies, with the dough already separated and designed: pull the cardboard tray out of the packaging and plop each dough slice on a sheet tray. They're so easy that anyone could bake them — that was the magic.

Pillsbury's ready-to-bake cookies are iconic in their uniqueness, colorful and blurry designs, and sweet taste with a perfectly chewy center. Yes, everyone remembers the jack-o-lantern classic, but these pre-cut, themed cookies aren't just for Halloween. They come in all sorts of designs, including Minecraft, football, basketball, and pop culture characters, plus a variety of seasonal ones for Valentine's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, and Christmas. Of course, Pillsbury still honors its Slice 'n Bake roots, with tubes of ready-to-slice dough year-round.

If you avoid chemicals and dyes, Trader Joe's has a copycat you need: sugar cookies with a pumpkin design that's colored with natural dyes (turmeric and annatto extract). You could also make your own cookie dough that you'd roll into a log and wrap it in plastic wrap for slicing — just make sure you refrigerate it first.