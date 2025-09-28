The '90s Transformation That Made Pillsbury's Halloween Shape Cookies So Iconic
Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough cookies are famous for a reason. Even seeing a picture of one will trigger tasty memories for any '90s kid. Not only are these cookies super cute, but they're also convenient. With roots from 1957, these Shape cookies first started out as Slice 'n Bake cookies in a holiday cookie kit — a log of sugar cookie dough that you cut into slices before decorating with the included stencils. In 1992, those Slice n' Bake cookies transformed into Shape cookies, with the dough already separated and designed: pull the cardboard tray out of the packaging and plop each dough slice on a sheet tray. They're so easy that anyone could bake them — that was the magic.
Pillsbury's ready-to-bake cookies are iconic in their uniqueness, colorful and blurry designs, and sweet taste with a perfectly chewy center. Yes, everyone remembers the jack-o-lantern classic, but these pre-cut, themed cookies aren't just for Halloween. They come in all sorts of designs, including Minecraft, football, basketball, and pop culture characters, plus a variety of seasonal ones for Valentine's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, and Christmas. Of course, Pillsbury still honors its Slice 'n Bake roots, with tubes of ready-to-slice dough year-round.
If you avoid chemicals and dyes, Trader Joe's has a copycat you need: sugar cookies with a pumpkin design that's colored with natural dyes (turmeric and annatto extract). You could also make your own cookie dough that you'd roll into a log and wrap it in plastic wrap for slicing — just make sure you refrigerate it first.
How to make Shape cookies even more special
These ready-to-bake seasonal cookies are actually quite versatile. Since they're on the smaller side, take your Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookies to the next level with this trick: double-decker cookies. These colorful cookie concoctions start with two ready-to-bake packages of cookie dough: a Shape option and either a second Shape cookie or a slice-and-bake option like a tube of chocolate chip cookie dough. Take a slice of the chocolate chip cookie dough and put a Shape cookie on top of it, then bake. You get a double-sided cookie that's most definitely a treat, not a trick. You could also take this concept to bake the Shape cookies into brownies for a brookie twist — and each brownie piece has its own cookie. Alternatively, you can double up on the Shape cookies post-baking by making sandwiches with frosting or ice cream once they've cooled. Roll the sides in seasonal sprinkles for extra fun.
You can also turn these cookies into a board game to add to the holiday festivities. Start by picking two different Shape designs, like jack-o-lantern and ghost. Then, make a checkerboard out of fabric or a poster board. To play up the '90s theme, you could serve these seasonal cookies up Dunkaroos-style with frosting on the side for dipping.
The original idea for these ready-to-bake cookies was to make baking easier. Pillsbury has accomplished that and more — making holiday baking exciting and nostalgic, which us '90s kids also love.