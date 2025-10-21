The 11 Best New Costco Items Of 2025 (So Far)

Costco may have been one of the earliest retailers to introduce a membership fee for shopping, but to its credit the chain does try to ensure you get your $60 worth even if you're not in the market for mass quantities of bulk goods like a 60-pound bucket of honey. For many shoppers, a Costco excursion is more of a destination than a chore, especially when there are free samples to sustain them and a trip to the food court at the end of the journey. One of the things that's so fun about a Costco run is seeing all of the new food products the store has introduced since your last trip.

2025 was a pretty good year to find a new Costco favorite or two. Sure, the big-box grocer had a few duds — we found the fried chicken meal kit to not be worth the money and the sushi trays to be pricey and of variable quality. As for the Mexican-ish layered frozen pizza, it's no substitute for Taco Bell's. Overall, however, we found more hits than misses to fill up our Costco carts, including delicious desserts, classic cocktails, and even some new food court items that are well worth checking out.