The 11 Best New Costco Items Of 2025 (So Far)
Costco may have been one of the earliest retailers to introduce a membership fee for shopping, but to its credit the chain does try to ensure you get your $60 worth even if you're not in the market for mass quantities of bulk goods like a 60-pound bucket of honey. For many shoppers, a Costco excursion is more of a destination than a chore, especially when there are free samples to sustain them and a trip to the food court at the end of the journey. One of the things that's so fun about a Costco run is seeing all of the new food products the store has introduced since your last trip.
2025 was a pretty good year to find a new Costco favorite or two. Sure, the big-box grocer had a few duds — we found the fried chicken meal kit to not be worth the money and the sushi trays to be pricey and of variable quality. As for the Mexican-ish layered frozen pizza, it's no substitute for Taco Bell's. Overall, however, we found more hits than misses to fill up our Costco carts, including delicious desserts, classic cocktails, and even some new food court items that are well worth checking out.
A combo calzone
Is the Costco pizza too messy for you to eat on the go, or simply want something smaller? In that case, a food court calzone may be the way to go. In 2025, the food court came out with a new flavor. Or rather, flavors, since the combo calzone, as its name implies, includes a bunch of different pizza toppings: cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers, pepperoni, and sausage. There's truly something for everyone in there, all wrapped up in a portable pastry pocket.
A new flavor for the food court fruit smoothie
Fruit smoothies have long been a food court favorite, although Costco has tweaked the formula a few times over the years. The item's most recent incarnation was introduced this past winter and it's a brand new flavor: strawberry-banana. In addition to these two fruits, it also includes apples, pears, and pineapple juice. It's on the sweeter side thanks to the bananas, but customers seem to like it a lot more than the mango smoothie which was such a flop a few years back.
Kirkland's copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets
Even fast food is costly these days, so many home cooks are embracing copycat versions of their chain restaurant favorites. If you're a Chick-Fil-A nugget fan and a Costco customer, you're in luck, since Kirkland Signature's lightly-breaded chicken breast chunks are a near-dupe. Bake them in the oven, add your dipping sauce of choice, and you'll have a meal that tastes just like fast food but comes at a fraction of the price (and is also available on Sundays).
Caribbean-style guava sweet rolls
If you've never had the Puerto Rican sweet rolls known as mallorcas, they're a must-try if you can find them. In some states, if you're lucky, they might even be sold at the Costco bakery, where the chain has been selling a guava-filled version that it's dubbed "mayorca suprema." These seem to be available primarily in Hawaii, a state that's home to nearly 50,000 people of Puerto Rican descent, but have also been spotted at Costcos in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico (and possibly elsewhere, so keep your eye out).
Brown butter sugar cookies
Brown butter seems to be in vogue this year, and Costco was quick to jump on the trend. By April, its bakeries had started selling a clamshell container of 21 cookies for about $8, which comes out to about 38 cents per cookie. Not only does this make for a fairly inexpensive dessert, but the cookies are soft, chewy, and very flavorful. There's just one issue, though. Unfortunately, these cookies seems to be at the forefront of Costco's cookie shrinkflation, as similarly priced products offer two dozen cookies per package.
Classic almond croissants
Another welcome addition to Costco's 2025 bakery lineup has been its delicious almond croissants. These pastries are similar to ones you'd find at a pâtisserie, with their flaky outer layer and sweet almond paste filling. The difference, though, is that you can pick up a dozen for just $6 as opposed to paying a couple of bucks per piece (or more) as you would at a bakery. (Or Starbucks, if the chain hadn't discontinued its almond croissants a few years back.)
A sweet, summery strudel
Costco, like most retailers, is well aware of the changing seasons and happy to supply shoppers with a steady stream of products tailored to the time of year. This past summer, it opted to go with a new take on a classic sweet-tart fruit combo. Instead of sticking with strawberry rhubarb pie, the bakery stretched itself to offering flaky, strudel-like pastries with a strawberry rhubarb filling.
A new take on pumpkin cheesecake
If you're sad about missing out on that summer strudel, we feel you. You know what'll make all of us feel better, though? A nice big slice of Costco pumpkin cheesecake. Sure, this is something the bakery puts out every autumn, but this year's version is a little different. It's a little bit lighter, for one thing, and also comes with a tasty topping of pumpkin-flavored whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.
An oversized Advent calendar
Costco is no stranger to seasonal creep, which is why it started selling Advent calendars more than a month before Halloween. This is nothing unusual (Ikea's doing it, too), but one of Costco's Advent offerings this year is pretty over-the-top: a five-foot tall calendar from Swiss chocolatier Lin. Sure, this item is pretty pricey (at $150+, it's at least 10 times the price of Ikea's standard-sized calendars), but instead of a chinsy piece of chocolate, each door hides an entire bag of Lindor truffles or another full-sized treat.
3 flavors of canned vodka soda
Hard seltzer may have had its day (White Claw summer was back before the pandemic), but canned cocktails are still going strong. Vodka soda is an ever-popular candidate, especially if the sodas are fruit-flavored, as is the case with the Kirkland Signature ones that started appearing in stores around the beginning of the year. They come in peach, pineapple, and watermelon, which all sound nice and summery but seem to have been pretty popular in wintertime, too. (They were also a significant improvement on the brand's previous hard seltzers.)
A pre-mixed old fashioned
The old fashioned really lives up to its name in that the recipe is over 200 years old. In fact, some consider it to be the very first cocktail. The flavor remains the same — whiskey, sugar, bitters, and water — but in modern times, the delivery is different. Case in point: Kirkland Signature now makes a ready-to-drink version. This pre-mixed drink has been well-received by bourbon drinkers, although many Midwesterners might like to see Costco add a fruity, brandy-based Wisconsin old fashioned to the lineup, as well.