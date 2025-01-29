What Costco Wishes You Didn't Know About Its Free Samples
The free samples at Costco are legendary. There are social media posts and videos on the "free meal" that a shopper can get just by moving through the aisles and experiencing the samples. Costco's samples are famous, and they do serve a purpose. The free samples actually compel customers to buy more than they would on a regular grocery trip. Although the science of free samples is unknown to shoppers, it is a well-researched marketing strategy for big retailers. Costco's free samples could potentially boast up to a 2000% increase in sales when free samples are used in stores, according to a 2014 sampling program. Though Costco hasn't disclosed exactly how much its sales are boosted by free samples, the invisible marketing strategies behind free samples explains how giving away free food and products actually increases sales.
According to a study on the marketing strategies that target the senses, the product samples target the taste buds and are part of a sales tactic called in-store gustatory experiences. The study found that free product promotion samples can lead to higher product sales.
The people who hand out the samples also encourage the shopper to buy the sampled product and other products that may complement the one sampled. A sample of cheese on crackers with salami can be used to sell the cheese. However, the friendly sample clerk will also point the shopper toward the crackers and salami as well.
Shoppers are more likely to buy if there are free samples
Studies also showed that samples elevate the shopping experience for shoppers, making them more open to buying more products. The Harris Poll found that 86% of shoppers admitted to being more likely to buy something after taking the free sample. This means that a large portion of shoppers are buying things that they discover at the store through sampling. And they are probably purchasing these items in addition to their intended shopping list. This is how Costco makes money from its samples. If 86% of the shoppers for that store bought one item that they sampled that day, and millions of people shop at Costco stores every day — that's a lot of money. In addition, the items that are pulled for sampling are often new products, overstock, or products that are just not selling. By pulling the product from the shelf and giving away free portions of it, Costco and other retailers are shining a massive spotlight on that product and the others complementing it. Costco's free samples have worked for so long that it is a science that Costco takes to the bank.