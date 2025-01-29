What Costco Wishes You Didn't Know About Its Free Samples

The free samples at Costco are legendary. There are social media posts and videos on the "free meal" that a shopper can get just by moving through the aisles and experiencing the samples. Costco's samples are famous, and they do serve a purpose. The free samples actually compel customers to buy more than they would on a regular grocery trip. Although the science of free samples is unknown to shoppers, it is a well-researched marketing strategy for big retailers. Costco's free samples could potentially boast up to a 2000% increase in sales when free samples are used in stores, according to a 2014 sampling program. Though Costco hasn't disclosed exactly how much its sales are boosted by free samples, the invisible marketing strategies behind free samples explains how giving away free food and products actually increases sales.

According to a study on the marketing strategies that target the senses, the product samples target the taste buds and are part of a sales tactic called in-store gustatory experiences. The study found that free product promotion samples can lead to higher product sales.

The people who hand out the samples also encourage the shopper to buy the sampled product and other products that may complement the one sampled. A sample of cheese on crackers with salami can be used to sell the cheese. However, the friendly sample clerk will also point the shopper toward the crackers and salami as well.