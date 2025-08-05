Costco Bakery's Newest Pastry Combines 2 Sweet Summer Flavors

As autumn approaches, some folks already have DIY pumpkin spice on their minds. Yet, those of us who like to squeeze every last bit of joy out of what is arguably the best season of the year can be thankful that summer is still in full swing at Costco. The discount warehouse, known for selling more hot dogs than major league stadiums, has recently released a new bakery item that combines two quintessential summer flavors into one exquisite pastry: strawberry and rhubarb.

The dessert will catch your eye if you're perusing the bakery with its visually appealing lattice, but what's inside is the real showstopper. A snappy rhubarb flavor mixed with sweet strawberry is held within a buttery, flaky, sugary pastry crust that's sure to give you summer vibes. Each box contains nine strawberry rhubarb pastries, and considering it only sets you back about $12, you can afford to grab two packages in case the first one disappears before you know it.