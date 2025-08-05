Costco Bakery's Newest Pastry Combines 2 Sweet Summer Flavors
As autumn approaches, some folks already have DIY pumpkin spice on their minds. Yet, those of us who like to squeeze every last bit of joy out of what is arguably the best season of the year can be thankful that summer is still in full swing at Costco. The discount warehouse, known for selling more hot dogs than major league stadiums, has recently released a new bakery item that combines two quintessential summer flavors into one exquisite pastry: strawberry and rhubarb.
The dessert will catch your eye if you're perusing the bakery with its visually appealing lattice, but what's inside is the real showstopper. A snappy rhubarb flavor mixed with sweet strawberry is held within a buttery, flaky, sugary pastry crust that's sure to give you summer vibes. Each box contains nine strawberry rhubarb pastries, and considering it only sets you back about $12, you can afford to grab two packages in case the first one disappears before you know it.
Enhance the experience of Costco's new strawberry rhubarb pastries
There is certainly nothing wrong with snagging a pack of Costco's strawberry rhubarb pastries and eating them as they come, but there are a couple of ways to upgrade the blissful flavors of summer. Try heating up the sweet treats in the oven, air fryer, or toaster oven for a couple of minutes to amplify the appeal. The buttery flavor of the crust becomes even more prominent, and the pastry filling has a comforting warmth that takes the dessert to another level.
Perhaps an even better way to enjoy Costco's newest pastry is to make sure you don't leave the store without picking up a container of Kirkland Signature brand ice cream. No need to get too wild choosing a specific flavor — simple vanilla perfectly accents the fruity summer flavors and adds delicious creaminess. If you take the time to heat the pastry first, the ice cream lends that unbeatable temperature contrast. Ice cream, strawberry, and rhubarb all combined into one bite — that's a summer treat anyone can get behind.